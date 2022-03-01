TAG Associates Wins PAM Award for Investment Due Diligence Processes

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAG Associates LLC, a leading multi-family office and portfolio management services firm, today announced that it won Best Family Office – Due Diligence Processes at the 2022 Private Asset Management (PAM) Awards.
It is the second year in a row TAG was recognized for its investment due diligence, having won the same PAM Award in 2021.
"With all that has changed in the investment world over the past two years, we are grateful for this recognition and proud of our demonstrated ability to adapt and adjust our processes," said David Basner, CEO of TAG. "The past year was about preparing for and positioning clients for volatile worldwide markets and complex global economic issues."
"Our team continued to canvas the world for highly differentiated, niche investment strategies. Despite the ongoing pandemic, we have held more than 700 manager meetings each year, on average, for the past three years. Even when forced to perform diligence remotely, our team maintained incredible care and thoughtfulness."
TAG's entire research and due diligence program is performed in-house, utilizing a procedure that is designed to highlight both strengths and flaws in investment ideas through vigorous study and building consensus among members of the investment team.
TAG has been nominated for numerous other PAM and Family Wealth Report and other industry awards over the years.
About TAG Associates (www.tagassoc.com)
TAG Associates was founded in 1983 to offer a more effective and personalized way to serve the family office and investment needs of wealthy individuals, families, endowments and foundations. As one of the first multi-family offices, TAG Associates pioneered the integrated, objective fiduciary model. Since that time, the firm has established itself as a leader in the wealth management business, with more than $8 billion in assets under management serving over 110 high net worth families.
