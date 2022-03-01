Cape Fox Communications Team Starts the Year with a Win!

Manassas, VA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cape Fox Corporation (CFC) Communications Team has stood out once again and started 2022 with a win. CFC Communications were notified in January that they were recipients of two AVA Digital Awards. CFC Communications won a Platinum Award, the highest honor, for the Faces of Ketchikan website design, www.facesofketchikan.com. This is the second award presented for website design for Faces of Ketchikan. CFC Communications won a Gold Award for its digital social and media campaign for the Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing marketing partnership. AVA Digital Awards honors excellence with digital creativity, and CFC is proud to be included as a winner for this year.

Faces of Ketchikan was formatted and designed by Robin Ferris, CFSS Web Designer/Developer Lead. The digital social and media campaign for Cape Fox Lodge and Baranof Fishing that won a Gold Award included a website page formatted and designed by Robin Ferris, a digital video ad created by Jacob Mosholder, Sr. Multimedia Producer with content for the website, video, social media, and press release provided by Heather Kaiser, PR and Communications Manager.

The AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes creativity to professionals and organizations who have stood out for planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication. They evaluate creative work for digital campaigns, audio and video production, website development, social media engagement, and mobile marketing. The AVA Awards first began in 1994 celebrating audio-visual arts and have evolved over the years to expand into digital media and the web as the exchange of information and branding changed. AVA Digital Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the oldest, largest, and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry.

Each year, the AVA Digital Awards receive over 2,500 entries worldwide. Judges are industry professionals who look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. In the past, about 16 percent of entries won Platinum, the top award, and around 19 percent the Gold Award. Approximately 10 percent were Honorable Mention winners. Cape Fox Communications is proud of the work submitted and to be among the Gold and Platinum winners who have shown excellence within website design and creativity. Great job, Team!

For additional information, email Heather Kaiser at hkaiser@capefoxss.com or call (703) 749-3045.

