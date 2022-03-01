Veterinary Vaccines Market Report Up to 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Veterinary Vaccines Market Report 2022-2032: Forecasts by Companion Animal (Dogs, Cats), by Technology (Live Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, Other), by Type (Porcine Vaccines, Poultry Vaccines, Livestock Vaccines, Companion Animal Vaccines, Aquaculture Vaccines, Other), by Livestock (Cattle, Pigs, Poultry) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

The Increase In Zoonotic Diseases

The number, frequency, and variety of zoonotic disease outbreaks have increased dramatically during the last century. These occurrences, which are caused by infections spilling from animal hosts to humans, may have increased by more than thrice in the previous decade, with the incidence of novel zoonotic illnesses infecting humans quadrupling within the same time period. Currently, zoonotic illnesses account for 60% of all new infectious diseases in humans. Animal viruses can infect people directly or indirectly, depending on whether they come into touch with wild or farmed animals. These intermediary hosts function as "mixing vessels," allowing diseases to evolve genetically and infect humans. And, in recent times, human-to-animal interaction has expanded substantially, increasing the potential of zoonotic disease epidemics.

Highly Advanced Technology, Availability of Skilled labour and Product Recalls Makes Vaccine manufacturing a capital intensive market

Veterinary vaccine production is one of the most capital intensive market. Even the most basic manufacturing techniques required to make vaccines in a safe, effective, and consistent way over their entire life cycle are difficult to carry out. Owing to infinite combinations of biological variability in basic starting materials, the microorganism, the environmental condition of the microbial culture, the manufacturing technician's knowledge and experience including the steps involved in the purification processes may lead to various outcomes. To add to the difficulty, the technologies used to study the biological processes and antigens produced by vaccine manufacturing frequently have a high level of intrinsic variability. Failure to manage these risks can result in costly product recalls, and if a manufacturer fails to meet supply agreements, suspensions and fines may be imposed. Furthermore, a shortage of vaccines can interrupt routine vaccination efforts and have a severe influence on national public health. Subtle modifications in the manufacturing process can influence the purity, safety, or efficacy of the finished product. In addition, in vitro analytics required for product release may not identify a change in procedure, necessitating a clinical study to confirm a new method and preserve product licence.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Veterinary Vaccines Market?

Travel restrictions and social isolation with "shelter in place" orders have been issued in response to the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic, resulting in abrupt changes in human activity and consequent consequences on the global and national economies. Visiongain believe that COVID-19 will have an immediate and long term impact on animal health as a result of abrupt human confinement and inactivity, as well as long-term effects on farmer livelihoods and veterinary service capacity as a result of the forthcoming economic crisis. Visiongain anticipates that the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic crisis will have a detrimental influence on disease control in globally, including developed and developing nations to prevent and respond to new and emerging animal illnesses in a timely way. Visiongain also anticipate a greater focus on the animal health as consequences of coronavirus infections in animals. Increased wildlife-livestock contacts as a result of human confinement; disruption of ongoing testing schemes for endemic diseases; reduced disease surveillance efforts; and reduced capacity for managing populations of relevant wildlife reservoirs are some of the mechanisms explaining these outcomes. The primary mitigating step is to tailor animal health management practises to the available resources.

What are the current market drivers?

Growing Interest For The Veterinary Vaccinology Community

One of the important issue includes re-emerging illnesses that afflict animal species and are of rising concern to the veterinary vaccinology community, such as bovine infectious rhino-tracheitis, which is caused by the bovine herpesvirus type 1. In this regard, enhanced attenuated vaccines, as well as monovalent or polyvalent inactivated vaccines and their delivery via various methods, were investigated. Commercially accessible vaccinations against this virus based on traditional methods are extensively employed in several variants: live-modified or inactivated viral vaccines, monovalent or polyvalent. Its application is dependent on the ability of the provided vaccine to produce immunogenicity, as well as its efficiency in reducing clinical symptoms of the illness and, as a result, economic losses, even with only partial protection from infection. Furthermore, live-attenuated vaccinations may cause miscarriage, and the vaccine strain's longevity in vaccinated animals may result in the reactivation of latent virus following corticosteroid immunosuppression and, eventually, infection. To address these limitations, novel vaccine formulations were examined, including the use of new antigens such as glycoproteins D and E, as well as their administration by various methods, including a mucosal recombinant vaccination, DNA vaccines, and DIVA(differentiating infected from vaccinated animals). It is worth noting, in particular, that DIVA has become one of the most versatile approaches for veterinary disease immunisation and eradication programmes, with its accompanying serological testing. In fact, there are numerous treatments on the market that use this technique to combat the infectious bovine rhino-tracheitis virus type 1, some of which are adjuvanted with aluminium hydroxide. The deletion of the glycoprotein E gene, which distinguishes naturally infected animals that produce antibodies against this protein from vaccinated animals, is the most commonly acknowledged approach for developing DIVA vaccines against this illness globally.

Vaccination For Pet Animals Needs More Attention in Developing countries

According to WSAVA, a global organization of veterinarians , vaccines fall into two categories. One is a core vaccine, which is defined as a vaccine that should be given to all dogs and cats regardless of circumstances or geographic location, and the other is a non-core vaccine. It is defined as a vaccine needed only for animals at risk for certain infectious diseases due to geographic factors, local environment, or lifestyle. This concept was widely shared among veterinarians in developed countries. However, according to a 2014 WSAVA study, many developing nations' healthcare professionals were unaware of these global trends in small animal clinical vaccine programs. Recently in India, Nirmala Sitharaman, Federal Finance Minister, proposed a countrywide animal disease management programme for roughly 53 crore animals in 2020. While precautions are being taken against cattle, buffaloes, pigs, and other animals such government initiatives are expected to boost the overall vaccines market in developing countries. In India, the recent adoption rate of pups climbed by 50 to 100 percent by 2020. The cat market has increased by more than 40%. According to studies, a single veterinarian can cure 300-400 animals each year, compared to 7,000-8,000 in India, and the number is growing. As a result, preventative medicine is obviously a time-sensitive requirement that may be addressed by aggressive pet immunisation.

Where are the market opportunities?

DNA Vaccines Represent A New Frontier In Vaccine Technology

Vaccines based on DNA represent a new frontier in vaccine technology. This technique has a significant use in the veterinary field. DNA vaccines have already made inroads into several areas of veterinary medicine. However, while creating DNA vaccines for animals, numerous critical concerns must be addressed, including whether the vaccination is efficacious and cost effective in comparison to already available alternatives. Another key topic to address is how to utilise this new technology in a variety of scenarios, from the domestic pet to individual fish in fisheries with thousands of animals, to wildlife disease management programmes. In certain situations, DNA vaccines offer an intriguing alternative for immunisation, but in others, the current methods are enough. A variety of veterinary diseases and the development being made in DNA vaccine technology that is relevant to these diseases, as well as how they relate to the traditional treatment alternatives available.

Modern Vaccine Strategies in Animal Health

Many traditional vaccinations presently used in human or veterinary medicine involve live, attenuated bacteria or viruses. Conventional techniques of attenuation, on the other hand, rely on spontaneous, random changes that occur across several passes, and the cause of the attenuation is typically unknown. An alternate method is to utilise genetic engineering to identify specific genes or sections of the genome that are important for virulence, then remove them to create a reproducing, non-pathogenic virus for use as an immunogen. This strategy has been very effective with bacteria and DNA viruses with big genomes, such as herpes viruses and poxviruses.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the veterinary vaccines market are Zoetis Inc., Virbac Pharmaceutical, Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Merck Animal Health, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL), Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Phibro), Biogenesis Bago SA, Hester Biosciences, Hipra Pharmaceutical Company, These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

