ADUSA Supply Chain Converts First Distribution Center Serving Multiple Brands into Self-Managed Network

BETHLEHEM, Pa., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ADUSA Supply Chain network is proud to announce that it has converted the first facility of 2022 into the self-managed network, continuing its three-year journey to establish an integrated, self-distribution network to support Ahold Delhaize USA brands' omnichannel growth. The addition of this facility brings the total number of network facilities to 21.
"The conversion of the Bethlehem facility is an important milestone," said Bob L'Heureux, VP, Supply Chain Services for ADUSA Supply Chain Services and Self-Distribution Implementation Lead. "It's not only the first facility to convert in 2022, but with the addition of this distribution center, we now have the first facility in the network that serves more than one Ahold Delhaize USA brand. This is an important capability to add as we continue to transform the supply chain network into an integrated, flexible model that supports omnichannel growth for the brands we serve."
Sitting at 1.2 million square feet, the Bethlehem, Pa., distribution center receives, selects and transports 200 million cases of nonperishable grocery products annually for more than 210 Stop & Shop and The GIANT Company stores and e-commerce centers. The facility is equipped with the supply chain network's end-to-end forecasting and replenishment technology from RELEX Solutions, which enables greater precision in order accuracy resulting in better in-stocks, fresher products and reduced food waste.
"We're excited that this facility has officially joined the ADUSA Supply Chain network," said Chris Shaffer, Campus Lead for ADUSA Distribution Bethlehem. "Ahold Delhaize USA companies have been serving the Bethlehem community for many years, and we look forward to being a good neighbor and supporting this community for many years to come."
The facility employs 700 people locally. Associates at the site are employed by ADUSA Distribution, ADUSA Transportation, or C&S Wholesale Grocers – the third-party labor management provider for the facility. Bethlehem is one of seven new and acquired warehouses announced in December 2019 as part of Ahold Delhaize USA companies' supply chain transformation. Following that announcement, ADUSA Distribution also acquired another distribution center in Mauldin, S.C.
About ADUSA Supply Chain
ADUSA Supply Chain is a family of supply chain companies that together support one of the largest supply chains on the East Coast, serving the omnichannel grocery brands of Ahold Delhaize USA – Food Lion, Giant Food, The GIANT Company, Hannaford and Stop & Shop – through a self-distribution model for the future. The ADUSA Supply Chain infrastructure enables each unique brand to deliver an unparalleled experience to its customers, no matter how, when or where they choose to shop. For more information, visit www.adusasc.com.
