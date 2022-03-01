Afropop Star Tekno Miles is Bitcasino's New Global Ambassador

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tekno, who is also one of West Africa's most popular producers, will help people across the region join the crypto revolution by fronting a series of promos for Bitcasino over the next two years.

The VIP Experience

The Mufasa singer will help deliver a true VIP experience to Bitcasino players, including the chance to access money-can't-buy experiences, such as personal invitations to watch Premier League matches from an executive box.

Tekno Miles, Global Ambassador for Bitcasino, stated that:

"Bitcasino is a fun, fast and fair place to play and I'm proud to join the team. Crypto is a game-changer, in West Africa and beyond, and I couldn't be happier to work alongside the best crypto-led casino out there."

Bitcasino players also enjoy an unparalleled range of thousands of fantastic casino games, ongoing promotions, and loyalty rewards. You can play at Bitcasino with a wide range of cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Tauri Tiitsaar, Director of Casino at Yolo Group, stated:

"We are thrilled to welcome Tekno to team Bitcasino. We're huge fans of his creative and innovative approach to music, and that's what makes him such a perfect match for us. Our goal is to bring crypto education closer to Tekno's fans while also creating even more entertainment for our players through this exciting partnership."

About Bitcasino

Founded in 2014, as part of the Yolo Group, Bitcasino is a leading bitcoin-led casino operator.

Bitcasino has an expansive, quality casino product featuring more than 2,800 games, including slots, table games and live dealer casinos from some of the industry's leading suppliers. Their innovative platform, new features, and rewards are all developed in-house using player feedback to directly shape, and create the ultimate user experience.

Pioneering the way for original, fair rewards, Bitcasino is the first crypto casino to withdraw its welcome offer in favor of the unique, custom-built Loyalty Club allowing players greater control over their gaming. Bitcasino prides itself on its enjoyable and trustworthy casino and gaming service, with withdrawal times of around 1.5 minutes among the fastest in the industry and cutting-edge security measures in place.

