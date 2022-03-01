Serial Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Misha Peleg Launches New Website

London, UK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Misha Peleg, a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist, today announced the launch of his new website and blog at www.mishapeleg.com. The new homepage offers a brief overview of Misha Peleg's accomplishments as a business leader who uses his business success to support a wide range of non-profit organizations throughout the world while also providing insights into the latest news and ideas from Misha Peleg and his team.
Featuring a clean and modern design, the new website features an easy-to-navigate functionality for desktop, tablet, and mobile users. The homepage will serve as a sharing place for stories, advice, and the latest updates from Misha Peleg. Visitors will also be able to use it to connect with the entrepreneur on his social media, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Pinterest.
"Mr. Peleg is excited about the launch of this new website," a spokesperson for Misha Peleg said. "Due to his busy schedule, he hasn't really had a chance to connect with his followers in recent years, but this is about to change. We look forward to providing additional access points and online resources for people who are interested to learn more about Mr. Peleg's work, passions, and interests beyond his business ventures. We invite everyone to check out his new website and stay tuned for more updates and stories to be posted there regularly."
Misha Peleg is an accomplished businessman who holds a proven track record of success across numerous industries and whose reputation reflects his extensive experience. Over the course of his business career, Peleg has founded several highly successful companies, using his forward-thinking approaches to doing business. Today, Peleg uses his wherewithal to support the causes he is passionate about. As an outspoken advocate of protecting the environment, Peleg has a particular interest in charities that help animals and combat climate change.
To learn more about Misha Peleg, visit his new personal page at www.mishapeleg.com.
About Misha Peleg
Misha Peleg is a serial entrepreneur and philanthropist. Having founded several highly successful companies since the early 1990s, he uses his business success to support a wide range of non-profit organizations throughout the world.
