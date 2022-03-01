mindzie Launches New Training and Certification Courses for Its Process Mining and Optimization Platform

DALLAS, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mindzie, inc. ("mindzie"), provider of process mining and business process optimization software, today announced the launch of its Training and Certification courses. These new courses will help Process Mining professionals, Automation Experts, Academia, and new users alike build a strong foundation of the mindzie studio platform.
Training is a critical component to any solutions' success and is why mindzie is investing heavily in it with the launch of https://training.mindzie.com. Expert knowledge of how to use the mindzie studio and what it is capable of will allow users to expand not only what they can accomplish with traditional process mining use cases like Order to Cash (O2C), Procure to Pay (P2P), Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, Hire to Retire, etc., but it will also open new use cases like customer journey mapping, blockchain mining, IOT bottlenecks, and many others.
"The Process Mining market is rapidly expanding across the globe with more and more businesses as well as consultants realizing the value it can bring," said James Henderson, mindzie's Chief Executive Officer. "With this rapid increase in adoption, we believe that training will be a critical component to ensure users understand the full potential of the mindzie studio and how it can be applied across the entire business to generate efficiency."
Process mining is helping businesses across the globe drive efficiency, operational improvements, and monitoring for compliance. The mindzie studio is designed for businesses across a wide variety of industries and users of all skill levels to help map, analyze, and optimize processes in areas such as:
- Procure to Pay (P2P)
- Order to Cash (O2C)
- Accounts Payable
- Accounts Receivable
- Support Tickets
- Hire to Retire (HR)
- Supply Chain
- Manufacturing
- And much more…
For more information, please contact https://mindzie.com/contact/
About mindzie
mindzie provides process mining and business process optimization software. mindzie designs and develops its solutions to drive operational efficiency for businesses of all shapes and sizes in a wide variety of industries helping them unlock the hidden time and cost savings in their business processes. To learn more about mindzie, visit www.mindzie.com.
