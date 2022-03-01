Wowza Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

LAKEWOOD, Colo., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wowza Media Systems, the market leader in reliable, secure and low-latency streaming solutions that enable video delivery worldwide, has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC 2) Type II audit of industry-standard security controls with zero exceptions. The certification formalizes Wowza's commitment to ensuring the data protection best practices required for their customers' success.
SOC 2 Type II certification illustrates that Wowza underwent an independent, multi-month review by an independent auditor and was found to be executing the proper controls for maintaining security and demonstrating trustworthiness. An official report from this audit is now available to Wowza customers and prospects.
"The robust number of controls in Wowza's SOC 2 report covers technical workflows from a software development and an infrastructure standpoint, as well as the policies and procedures Wowza employees are committed to," said Elizabeth Koehler, CISSP and manager of security and compliance at Wowza. "These responsibilities exhibit a companywide focus on security that spreads to both a department and individual level."
Beyond just outlining Wowza's dedication to being a reliable and trusted partner for customers, the certification also enables the company to actively assess potential threats and prepare for future scenarios.
"SOC 2 Type II compliance is one of the many ways we're continuously improving our security posture at Wowza," said Dave Stubenvoll, co-founder and CEO of Wowza. "Our commitment to being the partner that organizations scale with means combining best-in-class technology with the security and reliability today's businesses require. Customers can rest easy knowing that their data is safe with us, and that we approach everything we do with their success in mind."
Anyone interested in reviewing Wowza's SOC 2 Type II audit report is encouraged to request a copy by contacting security@wowza.com.
About Wowza Media Systems
Wowza is the market leader in providing mission-critical video streaming solutions that enable customers to reliably deliver content to any device, anywhere, at any scale. Wowza has powered video for more than 35,000 organizations across end markets globally including media, enterprise, government, aerospace, education and healthcare, among others. Wowza's products and services solve some of the most challenging aspects of video streaming for its customers, enabling seamless experiences. For more information on rock-solid, reliable streaming, visit www.wowza.com.
Wowza Press Contact: Evan Paul, VP of Marketing pr@wowza.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.