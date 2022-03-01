Columbia Basin Bioscience Plans to Meet Increased Hemp Demand for 2022 Season

HERMISTON, Ore., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Columbia Basin Bioscience (CBB), the country's largest vertically integrated hemp producer, announced today the company is upping hemp production for the 2022 season. Based upon market trends of consolidation and expanding interest from major consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, CBB believes the industry will have to grow to keep pace with the rising wholesale demand for fully compliant high-quality hemp and hemp ingredients.



According to a recent article from the National Law Review , industry giants Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and Anheuser-Busch have expressed serious interest in introducing CBD-infused beverage products. With the trend of consolidation in the hemp industry, the mismatch between supply and impending demand is finally leveling out and could lead to a new boom in hemp production.

Columbia Basin is well-positioned to supply premium brands looking for ingredients made from the highest quality hemp, farmed via sustainable organic practices in this boom. Columbia Basin has expanded its capacity and improved efficiency by optimizing procedures and installing new equipment to improve CBD and CBG isolate quality and output capabilities. Current production has increased from 4,000 kilograms per month to 7,000 kilograms (15,000 pounds) per month of CBD isolate to meet rapidly rising demand.

"We will continue to produce as much as we think we need to, and it is reassuring to see that prices are stabilizing," says CEO Alan Cleaver. "We also have over 6 million pounds of frozen biomass in inventory, and that's great news for us and our customers."

CBB is built to deal with stringent regulations and focuses on best practices, like Chain of Custody (CoC), and that is why the demand for their product is accelerating. Companies that place a high value on quality and purity will be a step ahead of the curve when best practices become clearly defined by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other governing bodies.

The real market challenge is in fact the entire supply chain. Many farmers who want to grow hemp can't source the seed. Extractors are also finding it increasingly hard to find farmers with enough biomass to produce sizable amounts of the finished product. Correspondingly, consumer brands can't source enough high-quality ingredients to meet rebounding consumer demand.

"As a third-generation farmer, the highest food and farm safety standards come second nature to us," said Cleaver. "As big CPG brands and investors have begun to focus on this industry, one thing they've been concerned about is a lack of quality, given the lack of regulation. At Columbia Basin, we're addressing this concern. We are truly vertically integrated. This yields the highest possible quality CBD and CBG ingredients by controlling our supply chain — all at an unprecedented industrial scale."

With Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) , ASTM certifications, and decades of compliant farming under the FDA and United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), CBB is positioned to become one of the largest single-site CBD production facilities in the world.

For more information on Columbia Basin Bioscience, visit cbbioscience.com .

About Columbia Basin Bioscience: Based in Hermiston, Oregon, Columbia Basin Bioscience is a wholesale supplier redefining the standards of quality, transparency, and certainty in the CBD industry, all at a scale that is unprecedented. Led by noted Oregon farmer and agronomist Alan Cleaver, Columbia Basin Bioscience's facilities consist of over 2,000 acres of organic industrial hemp production, proprietary purpose-built dryers, a 168,000 square foot extraction facility, and a 25,000 square foot clean space for finished goods manufacturing.

Trevor Maniscalo

Trevor@NisonCo.com

Mobile: 630-841-1017