Calibre Scientific Launches CalibreScientific.com Lab Store in North America

HOLLAND, Ohio, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is excited to announce an innovative online marketplace, made by scientists, for scientists. Calibre Scientific's new lab store promises a simplified, comprehensive shopping experience with swift ordering capabilities for researchers and labs alike. Customers in the US and Canada will have access to research, biomanufacturing, and clinical diagnostic products from worldwide suppliers using our international supply chain, purchasable in one cart and offered at a great value.
Our e-commerce labstore offers hundreds of brands at launch, with single "click + deliver" convenience. Users can access highly validated products ranging from antibodies, assay kits, cell culture, chromatography, molecular biology, standards, virology, and more. Each of these offerings is loaded with product content, such as peer-reviewed performance data powered by our embedded Open Explorer (OE) AI intelligence platform. Calibre Scientific has joined forces with a broad group of trusted partners, to ensure we can address all your life science needs. With research chemicals from Honeywell, labware from DWK, and recombinant proteins from GenScript, we're offering brands you can trust, available for bulk purchase in a single calibrescientific.com check-out.
In addition to allowing quick and easy purchase of everyday scientific supplies, calibrescientific.com labstore login credentials grant users free access to Calibre Scientific's OE2.0 cloud platform. The OE2.0 app is designed to mine clinical trials, patents, grants, and publication content for research use, and is scheduled for independent, worldwide release later this year. More than 50 million publications are accessible through this cloud-based platform, empowering users to learn more about scientific products and their common applications in the marketplace using OE's proprietary search system.
Dr. Mike Brownleader, Chief Revenue Officer, states "We are scientists with the ambition to offer a flexible, open, and unlimited laboratory distribution business that enables our fellow scientists to find everything they need in life science discovery, clinical diagnostics, manufacturing, QC, and analytics applications. We hope for Calibre Scientific to become a trusted partner for those who engage with our platform: one you can rely on for exceptional quality and service for many years to come."
About Calibre Scientific:
Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments, and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address the unique challenges of their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Holland, Ohio, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.
For more information, visit www.calibrescientific.com, or contact Brice Geoffrion, Director of Business Development, at bgeoffrion@calibrescientific.com, or +1 (310) 651-8285.
