Frontline Education Announces Virtual Roundtable with Tech & Learning on Addressing Equity with Analytics-based Strategies

Malvern, PA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontline Education, a leading provider of administration software purpose-built for educators in K-12, announced today that it will co-host a webinar with leading EdTech content resource, Tech & Learning. Attendees will hear from educators and experts on how they are using data to benchmark student performance, target opportunity gaps, develop strategies to accelerate student learning and ensure all students have equitable learning opportunities.

What: While one pillar of equity in education is accessibility, true equity goes beyond that and considers each student as an individual who deserves full access to a quality education. It cannot be limited to socioeconomic status, the uniqueness of the learner, race, gender, native language and ableism.

Student analytics can help school leaders to equitably identify opportunity gaps – a term that should evolve from "learning gaps" which implies a deficit on the part of the student, rather than "opportunity gaps" which focus on a strategic approach to targeted needs to ensure equity.

Frontline Education and Tech &Learning will co-host a webinar focused on analytics-based strategies through the lens of equity. Panelists will present on the national landscape and the critical importance of equity in K-12 education. Webinar attendees will gain an understanding of how student and location analytics can identify students who need strategic intervention based on grades, discipline and attendance, and support learning strategies to ensure that all students are engaged within the school community and provided equitable opportunities.

Who: A panel of educators and experts will discuss and address ways to meet the challenge of equity in K-12 education.

Dr. Kecia Ray, Tech & Learning, Brand Ambassador

Dr. Searetha Smith-Collins, 7 Mindsets, Chief Academic Officer

Dr. Adam Cibulka, Frontline Education, Senior Manager Student Analytics

Dr. CyLynn Braswell, Frontline Education, Advisor Student Analytics

Dr. Barbara Ybarra, Associate Superintendent of Teaching & Learning, Bryan ISD, Texas

Where: Attendees can register here. If unable to attend the webinar live, registrants will receive access to the on-demand version to watch after it airs.

When: The free live webinar will take place on Wednesday, March 9, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

About Frontline

Frontline Education is a leading provider of school administration software, connecting solutions for student and special programs, business operations and human capital management with powerful analytics to empower educators. Frontline partners with school systems to deliver tools, data and insights that support greater efficiency and productivity, enabling school leaders to spend more time and resources executing strategies that drive educator effectiveness, student success and district excellence.

Frontline's broad portfolio includes solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time management, professional growth, student information systems, special education, special programs, Medicaid reimbursement, school health management, inventory control and asset management, payroll, benefits and financial management. Over 10,000 clients representing millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners.

Frontline Education's corporate headquarters is located in Malvern, PA, with Location Hubs (physical offices) in Roseville, CA, Naperville, IL and Austin, TX. In addition to Frontline's Location Hubs, Collaboration Hubs – flexible locations in areas where Frontline has a concentration of team members, have been established across the country and Remote Location Hubs – designed to drive remote employee engagement through intentional and common use of tools and processes, have been established as part of a company-wide effort to reimagine the work environment.

