FinovateEurope Returns to London with Showcase Event Featuring Cutting-Edge Fintech Solutions

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- Informa's 2022 FinovateEurope Conference returns to the InterContinental O2 Hotel in London on March 22-23, 2022, for its first in-person, on-site event in two years. More than 1,000 senior attendees will learn from 70+ insightful keynote speakers, experience live product demos of innovative fintech solutions, and receive expert advice from key influencers. FinovateEurope is also providing virtual access to as much of the conference as possible for those joining online from anywhere in the world.
FinovateEurope's digital kick-off to the main conference is March 15, 2022, with Master Keynote Speaker Zennon Kapron, founder and director of Kapronasia, discussing "The Trends and Opportunities Shaping Fintech in Asia," followed by a fireside chat, digital demos and a power panel of speakers debating "The Future of Fintech – Top Trends for 2022 & Beyond."
A week later, on March 22-23, FinovateEurope's main conference begins with sessions devoted to fintech trends in 2022, transformations expected in the financial services sector, and ideas on how to accelerate innovation and unlock business value. Other topics include "How to use data analytics and AI to create human-centric financial products," "How Covid has transformed global e-commerce and omnichannel payment," "Decentralized finance, crypto assets, central bank digital currencies, non-fungible tokens" and "How smart players are harnessing AI to solve real pain points for their customers and their business."
FinovateEurope continues to be best-in-class for networking, connecting and collaboration; whether it's at this year's in-person conference or via Finovate's unique, interactive digital platform. Connect directly to innovators behind some of the most exciting tech in finance at FinovateEurope. To register, stay up to date on the expanding speaker list and acquire additional information, visit https://www.nnw.fm/FinovateEurope2022.
About Finovate
A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs.
