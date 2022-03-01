Mattermost Named an Innovator in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe™ for Team Collaboration

Palo Alto, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost, a leading open source collaboration platform purpose-built for developers, today announced it was named an Innovator in the 2022 Aragon Research Globe™ for Team Collaboration. The annual report analyzes the leading providers of team collaboration and productivity software, assessing each vendor on product and corporate strategy, performance, and reach. Mattermost was placed in the Innovator sphere, with a higher ranking than many of the other participants ("Contenders").
Unlike other solutions, Mattermost's integrated collaboration platform is specifically built for engineering teams and their use cases with extensive features, tool integrations, and automation tailored to their workflows. Mattermost helps accelerate and improve developer productivity, alignment, and results by bringing messaging, digital workflow automation, and project and product management together into a unified platform.
"As organizations accelerate their transition to digital operations, the adoption of an agile approach to software development is essential for strategic advantage," said Ian Tien, co-founder and CEO of Mattermost. "Mattermost is committed to helping these organizations through a better approach to improving productivity and efficient, digital workflow management. We are proud of our innovative approach to delivering a leading open source developer collaboration platform, and to be named an Innovator in Aragon Research's report."
Over the past year, Mattermost has continued to strengthen its team collaboration offerings, launching new project and workflow management solutions for developers. The new additions to the platform, known as Playbooks and Boards, are built to help engineering teams increase efficiency and transparency.
To download the full Aragon Research for Team Collaboration, 2022, go here. To learn more about Mattermost and its offerings, visit mattermost.com.
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit www.aragonresearch.com
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.
About Mattermost:
Mattermost is an open source platform for secure collaboration across the entire software development lifecycle. Hundreds of thousands of developers around the globe trust Mattermost to increase their productivity by bringing team communication, task and project management, and workflow orchestration together into a unified platform for agile software development.
Mattermost and the Mattermost logo are registered trademarks of Mattermost, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Jeff Benanto, Director of Communications Mattermost 5083619001 jeff.benanto@mattermost.com
