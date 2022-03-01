Crackle Announces New Exclusives, Movies, and Series for March

COS COB, Conn., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. CSSE, one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the upcoming content releases for Crackle for March.



The three primary Crackle Plus streaming services, Crackle, Popcornflix, and Chicken Soup for the Soul, are rolling out to new distribution touch points as either AVOD or FAST channels. The Crackle Plus streaming services are currently distributed through 60 touch points in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com , with previously announced plans to expand to over 80 touch points. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

New Crackle AVOD Exclusives

The Wall (March 1st), Detective Sergeant Céline Trudeau is assigned to investigate a strange homicide that took place in Fermont, a small mining town on the Labrador border. Upon arriving, she discovers "The Wall"—an immense structure that protects the inhabitants from the icy arctic wind. But this place of refuge for the population soon becomes a crime scene that has the whole city in turmoil.

The Suspect (March 1st), This 4-episode series tells the story of how multimillionaire Richard Oland of the Moosehead Brewing family was found bludgeoned to death in 2011. His son, Dennis, quickly became the prime suspect.

Shaka Zulu (March 1st), This series is a historical account on the life of the Zulu King Shaka.

New Crackle Channels for March

New on Crackle (March 1st), Check out classics like Melancholia (Kirsten Dunst, Alexander Skarsgård), A Kind of Murder (Patrick Wilson, Jessica Biel), Tour of Duty (Terence Knox), and What's Happening!! (Fred Berry, Ernest Lee Thomas).

Island of Lost TV (March 1st), The Island of Lost TV takes you on an exciting trip down memory lane with Mickey Spillane's Mike Hammer (Stacy Keach), Gidget (Sandra Dee, James Darren), Hawk (Burt Reynolds), and Code Red (Adam Rich).

Sword and Sorcery (March 1st), Let your imagination fly with Black Death (Sean Bean, Eddie Redmayne), The Odyssey (Armand Assante), Centurion (Michael Fassbender, Olga Kurylenko), and The 7th Voyage of Sinbad (Kerwin Mathews).

Hoop Streams (March 1st), Gear up tales that rock the court like Crackle's original feature Vince Carter: Legacy (Charles Barkley, Ric Bucher), and the Crackle original series Promiseland (Ja Morant, Tee Morant), as well as Hoop Dreams (Arthur Agee), and One Man and His Shoes (Michael Jordan, David Stern).

Snowy Thrillers (March 1st), In the cold depths of winter, these thrillers bring the suspenseful heat with Let the Right One In (Kåre Hedebrant), Cold Comes the Night (Bryan Cranston, Alice Eve), Ice Soldiers (Dominic Purcell), and Cold Blood (Jean Reno, Sarah Lind).

New Crackle Spotlight Titles in March

The Imitation Game (March 1st), Benedict Cumberbatch shines as real-life war hero and pioneer of modern-day computing, Alan Turing, who saved millions of lives by cracking Germany's so-called unbreakable code during WWII.

The Green Hornet (March 1st), Britt Reid (Seth Rogen), son and heir to the fortune of the largest newspaper in Los Angeles, is a rich, spoiled playboy who has been happy to maintain a direction-less existence. When his father James Reid (Tom Wilkinson) dies, Britt meets an impressive and resourceful company employee, Kato (Jay Chou). They realize that they have the resources to do something worthwhile with their lives and finally step out of James Reid's shadow. Kato builds the ultimate weapon, The Black Beauty, an indestructible car with every weapon imaginable and Britt decides that in order to be heroes, they will pose as villains. With the help of Britt's new secretary, Lenore Case (Cameron Diaz), they learn that the chief criminal in the city is named Benjamin Chudnofsky (Christoph Waltz). He has united all the gangs under his power, and he quickly sees that the Green Hornet is a direct threat to the prosperous criminal underworld he controls.

Vice (March 1st), Starring Bruce Willis and Thomas Jane, this futuristic sci-fi action thriller could initiate the end of humanity as we know it.

Wind River (March 1st), Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen hunt down a killer in a devastatingly good snowbound thriller.

Last Knights (March 1st), Clive Owen stars in this epic, sword-clashing adventure about a fallen warrior battling to avenge his dishonored master (Morgan Freeman).

In The Blood (March 1st), Gina Carano stars in this dynamic thriller as a vigilante bride who must outwit and outfight a foreign underworld to uncover the secrets behind her husband's disappearance.

Meet Wally Sparks (March 1st), With his show threatened with cancelation, tabloid television host Wally Sparks (Rodney Dangerfield) tries to boost ratings by uncovering a political sex scandal with sky-high ratings potential.

Ong-Bak: The Tai Warrior (March 1st), When the head of a statue sacred to a village is stolen, a young martial artist (Tony Jaa) goes to the big city and finds himself taking on the underworld to retrieve it.

The Magical Legend of the Leprechauns (March 1st), A man leaves America to rest in an idyllic cottage in Ireland, only to find that it is already inhabited by leprechauns.

