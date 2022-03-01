Free Report titled "Carbon Composite Hydrogen Tanks-Roadmap to 2040" Launched by Stratview Research on its Portal Composights

Raipur, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stratview Research, a leading market research & consulting firm, today launched its white paper on the status quo of Carbon Composite Hydrogen Tanks (CCHTs) in the Pressure Vessels industry.





The paper strives to answer a wide variety of questions, both technical as well as commercial, pertaining to CCHTs and it incorporates several critical facts and insights capable of adding value across different levels of the value chain. Starting from those who serve the end-use markets, to OEMs and material suppliers, this publication presents data-driven insights for every node in the supply chain. According to the report, the demand for CCHTs would reach US$ 9.9 Billion by 2040 and will largely depend upon the future course of Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).

The report also throws light on the demand of CCHTs from EVTOL (Electric Vertical Take-off and Landing Aircraft), which is a very exciting application and can create a huge opportunity for these carbon composite pressure vessels.

In an unconstrained scenario, the demand for CCHTs in EVTOL sector could reach US$ 733 Million by 2040.

The report also estimates the derived demand for carbon-fiber and resin suppliers in the long run and projects a demand of 348 million lbs of carbon-composites originating from the usage of CCHTs in FCEVs alone.

Titled "Carbon Composite Hydrogen Tanks-Roadmap to 2040", the whitepaper has been compiled while keeping the interests of both technical and financial roles in mind.

The discussion thus presented in the commercial part, explores every direction which has the potential to generate a demand for CCHTs in the coming time and also establishes a proper connection between the expected demand and the several generators of that demand like:

- The vision of Hydrogen Economy.

- The increased acceptance of Hydrogen as a zero-emission fuel, entailed by the increased usage of hydrogen fuel-cell powered vehicles.

- The unpredictable yet promising EVTOL(Electric Vertical Take-Off & Landing aircraft) revolution, with several fuel-cell-powered models.



The paper also presents region-specific analysis to a fair depth and successfully identifies the growth hubs of the present and the time ahead.

The technical side of the paper starts with the general classification of different tank types and stretches all the way to their applications while also highlighting some common technical challenges.

Furthermore, discussions on the different stages involved in the manufacturing of the different types of pressure vessels, along with the guiding parameters behind the choice of materials have also been taken up.



Composights is an online portal launched by Stratview Research that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

