Invectys appoints Jian Cao, Ph.D., as Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development

Houston, Texas, USA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invectys, Inc. of Houston, Texas, a clinical stage immunotherapy company dedicated to the development of a next generation of therapies to meet the needs of cancer patients, today announced the appointment of Jian Cao, Ph.D., as Vice President, Pharmaceutical Development.
Dr. Cao brings in extensive experience in biological drug development and GMP manufacturing support of IND through BAL submissions. Before joining Invectys, he was the Acting General Manager for Alvotech & CCHT Biopharmaceuticals Inc., where he led the cGMP manufacturing including process development, manufacturing, QA, QC, regulatory affairs, preclinical and clinical development. Prior to that, he worked at Sorrento Therapeutics and was responsible for multiple antibody drug development programs. Dr. Cao received his Ph.D. in Protein Biochemistry from the University of New Mexico and completed his postdoctoral studies at the University of California, San Diego.
"Jian's experience in biologicals drug development will help facilitate the development of our pipeline", stated Praveen Tyle, Ph.D., President, CEO and Board member of Invectys Inc. "We are thrilled to welcome him to the team as we move our programs into clinic".
In 2020, Invectys was awarded a $14.2 million product development research grant from the prestigious Cancer Prevention and Research Initiative of Texas ("CPRIT") for the clinical development of its First-in-Class pathbreaking CAR-T treatment for solid tumors.
About Invectys
Invectys, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company headquartered in Houston and dedicated to the development of a new generation of products for cancer patients, spun-out of the world renown Pasteur Institute, Paris. Invectys has two wholly owned subsidiaries, Invectys, SAS (Paris) which is focused on scientific research and innovation and Invectys USA, Inc. (Houston) which is directing the clinical development of the Company's lead HLAG product. Since 2010, Invectys has raised over $60 million in private funds to develop its two innovative platforms of immunotherapy products which target "universal" tumor antigens.
For more information, please visit www.invectys.com
Contact:
Invectys, Inc. – Rosie Williams
contactus@invectys.com
