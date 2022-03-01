Yuengling's Ice Cream Announces Acquisition of Revolution Desserts, LLC

ATLANTA, GA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation ("Yuengling's") ARSN is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") to acquire Revolution Desserts, LLC ("Revolution"). Revolution owns or licenses the Gelato Fiasco, Sweet Scoops, Art Cream, and SoCo Creamery brands.



Gelato Fiasco is a premium gelato product with two stores and is available in more than 600 retail locations. Sweet Scoops, a producer of all-natural frozen yogurts, is sold in Whole Foods, Roche Bros and approximately 100 independent stores. Art Cream, an organic artisan ice cream with unique and often unconventional parings, is currently sold in MOMs Organic Market and other natural/organic retailers. SoCo Creamery is an all-natural super-premium ice cream, gelato and sorbet distributed from Maryland to Maine in stores such as Whole Foods, Roche Bros, Big Y, Stop & Shop, other select retailers, and four Sysco distribution centers.

"We are very excited to add such incredible and diverse products to the Yuengling's portfolio of brands", commented Rob Bohorad, Yuengling's President and CEO.

About Yuengling's Ice Cream

Yuengling's Ice Cream was founded by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 to help support the family brewery during Prohibition, which lasted from January, 1920 to December, 1933. Spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, Yuengling's maintained a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand advanced its legacy and its renowned dairy quality by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. The company discontinued production in 1985 when no family successor emerged. In 2014, David Yuengling, Frank's great grandson, and Robert Bohorad revived the brand and an American classic was re-born. The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and operated company from D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc Brewery.

