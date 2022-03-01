Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (ENDV) Appoints Garry Michael Kann As Head of Corporate Development To Identify And Acquire Profitable Companies For Endonovo

Los Angeles, CA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endonovo Therapeutics Inc. (OTC-ENDV), a developer and distributor of Innovative Medical Devices is pleased to announce that it has appointed Garry Michael Kann as Head of Corporate Development to design, lead and execute its new corporate "build up strategy" of identifying and acquiring complementary specialty service providers in the construction industry.



Mr. Kann will be responsible for management and oversight of creation and ongoing operation of all corporate development activities including oversight of potential acquisitions (Targets) identification activities, discussions regarding structuring of Transactions for Endonovo and management and oversite of Endonovo Merger and Acquisition staff. By Endonovo, establishing a Mergers and Acquisition division run by Mr. Kann, Endonovo will become a diversified holding company.

Mr. Kann, the founding partner of Firebird Partners is a prominent corporate finance professional with more than 30 years' experience in leveraged buyouts and hostile takeovers. During that time, he has completed more than 60 merger & acquisition (M&A) transactions exceeding $2 billion in value. Previously, while serving in various senior management positions, he worked with companies in 45 different industry specialties to structure and complete more than 200 business M&A transactions exceeding several billion dollars in value. Additionally, Mr. Kann received his bachelor's degree from Kean University in New Jersey.

Mr. Kann is highly experienced as both a direct lender and a corporate finance professional in underwriting, structuring, and closing complex financings involving multiple capital layers.

In explaining his role with Endonovo, Mr. Kann states, "Our primary mission for this initiative is to locate and acquire high margin specialty trade sub-contractors in the construction industry. We look to acquire companies which will be immediately accretive to Endonovo's top line revenue and bottom line profits to maximize shareholder value."

"We look for profitable companies with established businesses which demonstrably have the potential to geographically expand, dominate their market niche and show the ability to Up-Sell and/or Add-Sell within the group of complementary companies to be acquired." Mr. Kann added.

Alan Collier, Endonovo's CEO, states "Garry Michael Kann has been a long-time leading voice in the merger and acquisitions community. I have had the opportunity both as a client and as a business partner to work closely with Mr. Kann and have a tremendous amount of confidence in the quality of his work and his ability to implement our industry build up strategy."

Collier continues, "As we strengthen Endonovo's narrative through strategic and complementary acquisitions of companies with consistent reoccurring earnings and that have substantial and demonstrable growth capabilities, our "Build Up Strategy" will enable us to deliver long-term, fundamental shareholder value."

About Endonovo Therapeutics

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage developer of noninvasive wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices. The Company's current portfolio of commercial and clinical-stage wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses wound healing, pain, post-surgical pain and edema, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, and central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including traumatic brain injury (TBI), acute concussions, post-concussion syndrome and multiple sclerosis. The Company's noninvasive Electroceutical® therapeutic device, SofPulse®, which uses pulsed short-wave radiofrequency at 27.12 MHz, has been FDA-cleared and CE marked for the palliative treatment of soft tissue injuries and post-operative pain and edema. It also has CMS national coverage for the treatment of chronic wounds. The Company's current portfolio of preclinical-stage Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices addresses chronic kidney disease, liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), cardiovascular and peripheral artery disease (PAD), and ischemic stroke. The Company's noninvasive, wearable Electroceuticals® therapeutic devices work by restoring key electrochemical processes that initiate anti-inflammatory and growth factor cascades necessary for healing to occur. www.endonovo.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.