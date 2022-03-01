TERANET INC. JOINS THE ESRI PARTNER NETWORK AS A SILVER MEMBER

Toronto, ON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teranet Inc., Canada's leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services and platform modernization is proud to announce that it has joined the prestigious ranks of the Esri Partner Network (EPN) as a Silver Tier member. This new designation is a significant milestone in Teranet's journey delivering best-in-class geospatial solutions and services to its customers in the Government and Utilities sector, enabling the company to be at the forefront of future technological advancements.

Esri is the global leader in location intelligence and the creator of ArcGIS, the most powerful GIS software on the market for mapping and spatial analytics. Teranet finds itself among a select group of companies that has received the Esri Silver Partner designation, an advantage that few others can offer in this space.

"Attaining Esri Silver Partner status affirms our commitment to quality and technical innovation - positioning us well to solve our customer's challenges with unique solutions," says Elgin Farewell, President and CEO of Teranet. "It's also a testament to our team's strength and capabilities in developing market-leading geospatial solutions and I am excited to see the increased value this brings to our customers."

"This partnership will truly increase the ease of access and streamline engagement between Teranet and our shared customers, particularly municipalities, utilities and provincial governments," says Alex Miller, President of Esri Canada. "This opens up exciting new opportunities for both of us and the communities that we serve."

As an Esri Silver Partner, Teranet's customers can look forward to innovative solutions, new products and enhancements leveraging Esri ArcGIS technology, as well as expanded expertise and services. To add value, select Teranet data products and solutions will be available through Esri's ArcGIS Marketplace, which facilitates easy access and seamless integration into customer workflows. Customers can leverage authoritative data, such as ownership and parcel mapping, through these channels to deliver efficient services. Stay tuned for more on this exciting partnership!

About Teranet

Teranet is Canada's leader in the delivery and transformation of statutory registry services with extensive expertise in land and commercial registries. It also provides insightful property intelligence and data solutions to thousands of customers in the real estate, financial services, government, utilities, and legal markets. Founded in 1991, Teranet operates the Electronic Land Registration System for the Province of Ontario, the Land Titles and Personal Property registries end-to-end for the Province of Manitoba, and Collateral Management Solutions—the market leader in Canadian lien registration and search, asset recovery services, and insolvency management. Most recently, Teranet expanded its global footprint by acquiring Foster Moore. This acquisition expands its registry solutions to include commercial off-the-shelf registry software that delivers operational cost reductions, enhanced security, and process improvements. Teranet is proud to be recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top 100 Employers for six years in a row (2017 - 2022). Teranet is owned by OMERS one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension plans, and managed by OMERS Infrastructure which invests globally on behalf of OMERS.

