BlackLine Announces Participation In Upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference

LOS ANGELES, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. BL today announced that BlackLine's management team will participate in the following investor conference:
JMP Securities Technology Conference
Tuesday, March 8th, 2022
Presentation time: 10:30 PST
The presentation will be available on BlackLine's investor relations website at https://investors.blackline.com.
About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine, Inc. BL because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.
More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.
For more information, please visit blackline.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
BlackLine IR
Investors@blackline.com
