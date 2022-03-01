Alpha Controls & Instrumentation Reveals Gift Card Program to Help Support Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto.

MARKHAM, Ontario, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Controls & Instrumentation, a Canadian family owned and operated business, and one of Canada's leading suppliers of measuring, sensing, and controlling instruments, reveals a revamped gift card program that supports Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Toronto.
Alpha Controls' current gift card program enables eligible customers to receive a FREE gift card with purchases made on the Alpha Controls website, when the customer hits certain monetary thresholds. Brand names such as Amazon, Home Depot, and Esso are just a few included in the variety of options available. With the program being updated for 2022, customers will now have the option to choose to donate their gift card to RMHC Toronto, or alternatively, if they are unable to accept the gift card due to internal regulations and decline the free gift card, Alpha Controls will then donate.
Tara Vincar, Senior Marketing Manager at Alpha Controls shares, "As a B2B company, we understand that not all our customers are able to accept a free gift card with their purchase, and we felt there was a missed opportunity here, where these gift cards could be given to those in need. We are extremely proud and privileged to be able to support Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto this year; a charity that strongly aligns with our core values - family."
Since 1981, Ronald McDonald House Charities Toronto has been a place to call home for families with seriously ill children undergoing treatment. The most important thing to parents is staying by their child's side every step of the way. For families to access the medical care their child needs, they often must travel a great distance from home. RMHC Toronto offers a clean and safe place to sleep, cook a meal and recharge for difficult days ahead.
When families learn their child is seriously ill and must be hospitalized, they are forced to leave their homes, families, jobs, and community support at a time when they need them the most. Every gift card that we donate will go towards families at RMHC Toronto to help make their journey a little easier and allow them to focus on staying close to their seriously ill child.
To learn more about the gift card program please visit: https://www.alphacontrols.com/Gift-Cards
About Alpha Controls & Instrumentation
For over 40 years our family owned and operated business, has been providing technical solutions and support to numerous industries including pharmaceutical, automotive, food and beverage, water and wastewater, aerospace, chemical, power, and HVAC. We carry a comprehensive range of high-quality instrumentation for pressure, temperature, humidity, gas, level, flow and much more! But our support goes beyond technical answers and the right instruments. Alpha Controls' expert technicians also provide instrument calibration, full service, and repair. Our in-house calibration lab and onsite services are accredited to ISO/IEC 17025 by A2LA, one of the most stringent accreditation authorities accepted worldwide. We also offer validation services and will work directly with you to implement a compliant, and effective validation plan that meets your needs from start to finish. https://www.alphacontrols.com/
Contact:
Tara Vincar, Sr Marketing Manager
Alpha Controls & Instrumentation
Email: tara@alphacontrols.com
