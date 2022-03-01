GoTo Launches Flexible Customer Communications and Support Solution for SMBs with Expanded Contact Center Offering

BOSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoTo, the recently launched flexible-work software company formerly known as LogMeIn, has announced the evolution of its Contact-Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) solution, within the GoTo Connect product. This affordable, feature-rich, and flexible customer communications solution is designed to help boost sales, improve customer experiences, and support employees through multiple channels. Built in the new GoTo application, GoTo's Contact Center, is the only solution built for small and midsize businesses (SMBs) that enables flexible work for customer-facing staff while also providing users with the ability to access an employee IT management and support offering for free with the recently launched GoTo Resolve.



With remote work here to stay, businesses now find themselves in a position of having to support a geographically dispersed workforce. Without the right technology to enable customer communication, businesses will suffer from lost opportunities, wasted time, and a lack of understanding about customer representative performance. Yet, traditional contact center capabilities that were initially designed to help alleviate these pain points were often overpriced and overly complicated. Built for SMBs and designed with simplicity in mind, GoTo's Contact Center solution is incredibly easy to deploy, manage, update, and scale.

"At its core, GoTo aims to make remote work easy and affordable for all companies, no matter their size. That is exactly what we have done by expanding GoTo's Contact Center options to meet more customers engagement needs," says Paddy Srinivasan, Chief Product and Technology Officer at GoTo. "Gone are the days of SMBs feeling like costly and overly complicated contact centers are out of their reach. We believe that small businesses especially can benefit from the ability to engage with their customers across a variety of channels. With GoTo's new Contact Center we are enabling just that with a simple, easy to deploy, and affordable contact center solution."

GoTo's Contact Center solution has evolved to meet the needs of SMBs with updates including:

Available Remote Support Capabilities: If an employee has an IT problem it means they can't help customers or close deals. GoTo's support products, including the all new GoTo Resolve, complement GoTo Connect's capabilities so customer-facing teams now have access to the support tools they need from a single provider. ​

Connect with Customers Across Multiple Channels: With GoTo, customers and customer representatives can now interact over a variety of channels, including voice, video meetings, SMS, web chat and social, depending on the customer preference or the outbound motion.

Advanced Analytics: Real-time analytics help leaders understand business and customer representative performance in a centralized location to help them make better business decisions and monitor progress towards daily, weekly and longer-term customer goals.

Time-Saving Features: Features that make your customer-facing teams more productive, like an outbound dialer to accelerate the speed of sales calls or prerecorded voicemails to automatically play while moving on to the next call. Customer features such as queue callbacks give back time to your customers and create better experiences.

The Most Affordable Solution: Designed with simplicity in mind, GoTo's Contact Center solution is easy to deploy and manage, with all the essential features SMBs need at an affordable price a fraction of what traditional Contact Center services would cost.



"We love data, and we get a lot out of GoTo's Contact Center reporting," says Nicole Hash, Operations Team Lead for Stand for Animals Veterinary Clinic. "We can see how many calls we are picking up, how many are we abandoning, how many are timing out, and how long we are on the phone with people. We can look at this information and make informed decisions based on it."

International Availability

GoTo's Contact Center solution is offered in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Ireland, Mexico, the United Kingdom, the United States and most recently, Italy, with monthly pricing starting at $29 per user.

For additional details regarding this announcement, please visit www.GoTo.com/ucaas/contact-center.

About GoTo

GoTo's flexible-work software – including GoTo Connect, GoTo Resolve, Rescue, Central, and more – is built for small and midsize business IT departments, but powerful enough for the enterprise. GoTo software is designed to support end-users' unified communications & collaboration (UCC) and IT management & support needs, and nearly 800K customers contribute to the more than 1 billion people joining meetings, classes, and webinars through GoTo's UCC products, and half a billion connections on the company's remote access and support tools. By building its secure, easy-to-use software, GoTo is committed to ensuring the time at work is well spent so that time outside of work is better spent. With over 3,000 global employees and over $1 billion in annual revenue, the remote-centric company's physical headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts, with additional offices and thousands of home offices in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and beyond.

Media Contact

Alyssa Kanter

press@goto.com

617-279-2443