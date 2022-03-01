Illumio Appoints Jennifer Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Illumio, Inc., the pioneer and leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Johnson as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to drive Illumio's market strategy and lead the company through its next phase of growth. As a repeated category creator with an outstanding track record of success at high-growth enterprise organizations, including taking multiple companies public, Johnson joins Illumio as the company is scaling to protect organizations and seize upon the rapid adoption and growing demand for Zero Trust Segmentation.
Prior to joining Illumio, Johnson was the Chief Marketing & Strategy Officer at Amplitude and CMO at Tenable, where she played an instrumental role in creating market categories and guiding both companies through successful public offerings. She has also held CMO roles at Tanium, a leader in cybersecurity and systems management, and Coverity (now Synopsys). Celebrated for her innovative tenacity and creativity, Jennifer is very familiar with Illumio's brand and strategy, having served as a member of the Illumio Board of Directors until resigning the post to join the executive team. She remains a member of the Immersive Labs Board of Directors.
"As an industry, we are yet again at an inflection point. The digitization of every aspect of our lives is exponentially increasing the attack surface. Even with record levels of security investment, breaches are continuing to rise in frequency and severity. We are at a point as an industry - again - where existing approaches and tools are not enough," said Johnson. "Helping organizations solve one of the most existential challenges of our lifetime inspires me. I'm excited to join a world-class team that shares this passion and mission. As a marketer and category designer, I'm thrilled to join Illumio at this market inflection point to help guide the company through its next phases of growth. Zero Trust Segmentation is rapidly becoming a business-critical investment to help organizations contain the spread of breaches in an increasingly complex and hybrid world."
"Jennifer is an aspirational, creative, and proven business leader whose marketing approach has helped multiple companies create breakaway growth and capture the kind of organic market shift we are experiencing right now," said Andrew Rubin, CEO and co-founder of Illumio. "Jennifer's expertise in category design, positioning, and go-to-market strategy will act like an accelerant for the company, which ultimately will help us further our mission to help our customers prevent inevitable breaches and ransomware from becoming cyber disasters."
Johnson's appointment to the executive leadership team comes on the heels of Illumio's unprecedented growth in fiscal year 2022. With over 60 percent worldwide revenue growth, 100 percent year-over-year growth in total bookings, and more than 140 new customers, Illumio will drive further global expansion and innovation in the year ahead.
About Illumio
Illumio, the pioneer and market leader of Zero Trust Segmentation, prevents breaches from becoming cyber disasters. Illumio protects critical applications and valuable digital assets with proven segmentation technology purpose-built for the Zero Trust security model. Illumio ransomware mitigation and segmentation solutions see risk, isolate attacks, and secure data across cloud-native apps, hybrid and multi-clouds, data centers, and endpoints, enabling the world's leading organizations to strengthen their cyber resiliency and reduce risk.
