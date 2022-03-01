Sidecar Health Launches in Illinois, is available to more than half of the U.S. population

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sidecar Health, the health insurer dedicated to providing simple and transparent health insurance options based on doctors' cash prices, announced it's now available to consumers in Illinois, its 18th state. With the addition of Illinois, Sidecar Health is now an option for more than half of the U.S population, marking a major milestone for the company.
"Everyone deserves high-quality insurance, but for many people, traditional insurers are too expensive and out of reach. Sidecar Health is changing that, with affordable, straightforward, accessible plans," said Patrick Quigley, Co-Founder and CEO, Sidecar Health. "We're providing a better, fairer way for people to get the care they need, without the hassles and overhead of legacy health insurers."
Sidecar Health is insurance that is finally fair. With a revolutionary cash for care model that saves members an average of 40%† on services compared to traditional insurance negotiated rates. With the Sidecar Health app members can look up the local prices for any medical service in just a few clicks, so they know upfront what they'll pay for care, and can shop around for the doctor that makes sense to them.
Since Sidecar Health members can visit any doctor who accepts a Visa card, they no longer have to wonder if a doctor is in-network or not – Sidecar Health covers all providers the same. And when members shop around, they reap the reward for finding more affordable care - if their doctor charges more than our Benefit Amount, the member pays the difference. If they charge less, the member keeps the savings.
With the addition of Illinois, Sidecar Health's Access Plan is now available to more than half of the U.S. population. In total, Sidecar Health is now available year-round in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah.
About Sidecar Health
Sidecar Health is changing health insurance. Unlike traditional insurance, which sits between the patient and the doctor, Sidecar Health members can pay for care directly when they get it using the Sidecar Health VISA Benefit card. As a result, members can see any doctor, all coverage is transparent, and members save 40% compared to traditional insurance. We believe it's health insurance the way it should be.
Founded in 2018, Sidecar Health has raised more than $175 million to date from Drive Capital, BOND, Menlo Ventures, Tiger Global, Cathay Innovation, GreatPoint Ventures, and Morpheus Ventures. For more information visit: www.sidecarhealth.com
Media Contact
Moira Sim
The Bulleit Group
moira@bulleitgroup.com
(610) 506-2785
† Savings estimate based on a study of more than 1 billion claims comparing self-pay (or cash pay) prices of a frequency-weighted market basket of procedures to insurer-negotiated rates for the same. Claims were collected between July 2017 and July 2019. R. Lawrence Van Horn, Arthur Laffer, Robert L. Metcalf. 2019. The Transformative Potential for Price Transparency in Healthcare: Benefits for Consumers and Providers. Health Management Policy and Innovation, Volume 4, Issue 3.
