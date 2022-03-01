Dynamo Careers Launches New Podcast Series: Actionable Career Tips and Guidance from Chief Career Strategist, Sonja Price

Seattle, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamo Careers is a leading team of Seattle based career coaches. Having worked with employees across a vast range of industries, their team helps clients evaluate career goals and job paths, create strategies, become expert negotiators, improve their resumes, excel at job interviews, and find fulfilment in their professional work.

Dynamo Careers is now delighted to announce the launch of a new podcast series, presented by chief strategist and career coach, Sonja Price.

The launch of the podcast series sees the team at Dynamo Careers further enhance their successful career coaching services and strategies and build upon their informative career advice articles. The podcast series will cover a wide range of interesting and engaging topics, providing an inspiring and informative listen for individuals who are ready to take the next step in their career.

Below is a brief insight into Episode 1 of the new podcast series from Dynamo Careers, introducing its presenter, Sonja Price.

Episode 1: How to Turn the Great Resignation into the Great Transformation

Resigning from a job is never an easy task. The decision may have been out of your control, you may feel that your current employer isn't providing you with the opportunity for advancement, or there may be internal pressures that have made you reconsider your work life balance and future career goals.

The first episode of this new podcast series is based upon turning the great resignation into a great transformation for your career. With plenty of career counseling advice built-in, and presenting an opportunistic look at what you really want from your professional future, this podcast is an engaging 30-minute listen that is perfect for those considering resigning and switching careers, or who have already made that big decision.

Presented by Chief Career Strategist, Sonja Price, who says, "Before you even start to update your resume, you need to be clear about your overall career roadmap. You need to determine what you intend to accomplish over the lifetime of your career. It's important to make sure that your resume reflects that and is future-oriented and not stuck in the past."

About Sonja Price, the presenter of the New Career Podcast series.

Sonja Price heads up the team at Dynamo Careers. She is the leading Career Coach Seattle that area residents actively rely upon to improve their career prospects, their work life balance, their salaries, and their overall professional plan.

Sonja has helped clients, primarily in the technology sector, to become expert negotiators and take command of their career pathway, with some of her clients going on to earn up to $100,000 more per year. When you learn and implement the strategies that both Sonja and her team have used to help their clients create successful careers, you too can own your career pathway and find fulfillment in your work.

When you're interested in learning more, ask about what Career Counseling Seattle clients have experienced to date, and find work that makes you more money without selling out on your personal values or sacrificing your work life balance.

Do you need a career coach?

When you're feeling unmotivated in your current career, you're unsatisfied and striving to achieve more, or you simply want to earn more money, the career coaching team at Dynamo Careers can provide invaluable advice and guidance you need every step of the way.

Learn about how their professional career coaches and services can benefit you, and engage many helpful, free resources by heading to the Dynamo Careers website.

Dynamo Careers is a leading career coaching service based in Seattle, Washington. Their expert career coaching team has vast experience in creating strategies to help you find fulfilling work, achieve work life balance, earn more money, and reach your professional goals. Learn about their career coaching and counseling services via the website: https://dynamocareers.com

