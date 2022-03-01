NextEvo Naturals Announces the Launch of Premium Pure CBD Gummies

CONSHOHOCKEN, PA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – NextEvo Naturals ("NextEvo™" or the "Company"), a premium supplement brand focused on revolutionizing the delivery of nutritional compounds, announced today the launch of its great-tasting Premium Pure Cannabidiol (CBD) Gummies with hemp extract.

Each NextEvo™ Premium Pure CBD Gummy contains 10 mg of its SmartSorb™ CBD and is non-GMO, vegan, and THC-free. Both delicious flavors of NextEvo's gummies, Berry Mix and Citrus Mix, come in pouches of 10 and jars of 30 – making them great for on-the-go and home consumption.

Featuring the Company's proprietary SmartSorb delivery technology, which turns oil-soluble premium hemp-derived CBD into a water soluble-like (water-dispersible) emulsion, these gummies offer enhanced and rapid absorption. When compared after two hours to oil-based CBD products, these gummies will allow consumers to absorb four times the amount of CBD beginning in as little as 10 minutes.

NextEvo's research team, which has over 100 years of combined experience in consumer healthcare and nutraceutical product development, formulation, and commercialization at multi-billion dollar organizations, developed SmartSorb through evidence-based scientific trials.

"We're launching this new product to continue to fill the CBD market's need of delivery and product options that are beneficial and are supported by scientific evidence," said John McDonagh, NextEvo Naturals CEO and President. "Many CBD gummies currently sold on the market contain a form of CBD that studies have shown to be even less absorbed than oil-based formulas. To ensure a great consumer experience, we formulated our gummies to enhance absorption significantly, with some estimates being as much as 15 times greater. Plus, we provide our customers with data to back up performance and label accuracy."

Each pouch of Pure Premium CBD gummies retails for $15 and each jar retails for $30. To purchase products, please visit https://nextevo.com/collections/cbd-gummies.

About NextEvo Naturals

NextEvo Naturals is a premium supplement brand that has found a new way to revolutionize the delivery of cannabidiol (CBD) and other nutritional compounds by creating formulations that increase the compound's potential benefits and consumer value. Led by medical professionals and former scientists from large reputable companies such as Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline, and Schiff Nutrition, NextEvo Naturals aims to bridge the gap between the current low-quality CBD offerings on the market and the future of CBD supplements with proprietary technology and evidence-based data.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

NextEvo Naturals does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

