CYIOS CORP LAUCHES HELIO CYPTO EXCHANGE

Boca Raton, Florida, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYIOS Corp: CYIO, a publicly traded holding company with subsidiary business focused on crypto-lending, crypto-trading and NFT's today announced the live launch of its Helio Crypto Exchange for non-US residents, with availability for US residents in certain states anticipated for March.

Mr. John O'Shea, Chairman of Cyios Corp commented, "The Company is well along the way in its development plans of building a community around a one stop shop for crypto biz. We are excited to have launched the Helio Crypto Exchange which is now live. Sign up can be found here, along with an online demo of the exchange: https://www.helioexchange.io/ The Exchange will initially be available for non-US residents, followed by certain US States expected to come online in March. US residents can sign up for notifications here https://www.helioexchange.io/register-for-updates . The platform offers 55+ cryptocurrencies and more than 19 Fiat Currencies GLOBALLY. Simple and effective user experience with multi language support. The Exchange offers trades a wide variety of cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, LTC, LINK, DOT, UNI, XRP and more, as well as offer stablecoin and fiat pairs for compliant, safe, and truly borderless trading across AUD, USD, EUR, JPY, BTC, ETH, USDT, BRZ, TRYB, and more. The Company's intermediate term plans are to launch a token offering whereby users of the company's various platforms, including Helio Lending, Helio Exchange and Randombly (the Company's soon to launch NFT Marketplace) can benefit from being part of the community."

About CYIOS Corporation

CYIOS Corporation is a publicly traded holding company with numerous subsidiary businesses including; Helio Lending, Helio Exchange, Randombly, and Choice Wellness Inc. Through these operations, the Company is focused on building a one stop shop crypto platform encompassing crypto-currency lending through Helio's CeFi Aggregator platform, Crypto trading through Helio Exchange, NFT minting and trading through Randombly NFT Marketplace and Choice Wellness which is focused on developing and marketing specialty branded products in the Health and Wellness markets, including the "DR's CHOICE" and "24" brand of products. The Company looks to develop, distribute, and license proprietary products as well as evaluate potential acquisition opportunities. Further, the Company continues to seek and evaluate attractive business opportunities and to leverage its resources and expertise to build a diversified, sustainable business model.

About Helio Lending, PTY LTD

Founded in 2018, Helio Lending has developed a CeFi cryptocurrency lending platform, with headquarters in Australia. Recognized as the first to market in Australia, Helio Lending was the first independent crypto lending company to actively lend within Australia. Helio has since evolved and positioned itself as the first CeFi (centralized finance) aggregator worldwide. Helio has a large panel of partners providing access to the best rates and offers for crypto loan providers as well as offering a competitive yield generating platform. Helio Lending provides holders of cryptocurrency (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and Ripple) with a safe and secure way to access fiat funds at the best rates, without selling any of their cryptocurrency.

About ChoiceWellness, Inc.

ChoiceWellness, Inc. is a health and wellness company that has brought to market the DR's CHOICE line of products, as well as the "24" Brand Hand Sanitizer products. DR's CHOICE was developed with a mission to offer Doctors and Medical Practitioners their own Professional Grade CBD BRAND with a suite of products they could stand behind and be confident to offer to their patients. Our customers can be assured that DR's CHOICE CBD products have gone through the highest scrutiny of testing for purity, potency, and quality. DR's Choice products have been brought to market for Doctors and Medical Professionals seeking a better solution for patients suffering from pain, inflammation, anxiety, or other persistent symptoms. For more information, please visit www.choicewellnessbrands.com or email us at info@choicewellnessbrands.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements also may be included in other publicly available documents issued by the Company and in oral statements made by our officers and representatives from time to time. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for our future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. They can be identified using words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "would," "could," "will" & other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flows, results of operations, uses of cash and other measures of financial performance. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, among others such as, but not limited to economic conditions, changes in the laws or regulations, demand for products and services of the company, the effects of competition and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or represented in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking information provided in this release should be considered w/ these factors in mind. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this report