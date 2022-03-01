Bennabis Health Launches Membership Program to Reduce New Jersey Medical Cannabis Costs

CRANFORD, N.J., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennabis Health ("the Company"), a company filling holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients, is delighted to take strides toward making medicinal cannabis more affordable and accessible for New Jersey patients via a first-of-its-kind partnership with Harmony Dispensary



Bennabis Health is the first company to offer a membership program for patients who are eligible for a medical cannabis card. The Company is managed by a council of highly experienced NJ-based health insurance and cannabis industry operations professionals whose focus is easing the financial burdens of those who can benefit from medical cannabis.

Harmony Dispensary's mission is to produce the most accessible and highest quality medicinal cannabis possible. Harmony is constantly bringing new proprietary cultivars to medical patients who seek diverse means to alleviate their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Harmony's team seeks to educate patients so they can focus on healing from the very first visit.

"Bennabis Health is a visionary company providing those who can benefit from medical cannabis with previously unavailable coverage," said Bennabis Health President Don Parisi. "The creation of our membership plan and partnership with Harmony Dispensary is the first step in our national rollout plan to increase access for patients across the country. Starting in our home state is key."



Costs for medical cannabis are not covered by health insurance, adding up to $1,200-$6,000 to average annual household costs. Patients who join Bennabis Health will have lower out-of-pocket costs through 15% discounts at Network Dispensaries as a membership benefit. Bennabis Health members simply access their membership ID on their personal mobile device when visiting Network Dispensaries.

"We have long been ahead of the curve when it comes to providing the best product at the most affordable prices, and continue to implement innovative structures to make sure we are financially accessible to as many patients as possible," Harmony Dispensary CEO Shaya Brodchandel said. "Now we are proud to help lead the way on this groundbreaking and progressive effort, especially as it helps our most vulnerable patients, and look forward to welcoming Bennabis Health members into our dispensary where they will be treated respectfully and serviced in the manner they deserve."

Central to the Company's mission is science-based education, including educational material, webinars, and Q&As with cannabis specialists. The educational component is an important part of the benefits provided by a Bennabis Health Membership.

Meanwhile, Brodchandel added, "Harmony was born out of the overarching desire to serve patients that for too long suffered ill-health, discomfort, or pain because of previous prohibitions on products like the ones we are researching, making available, and improving every day. This partnership with Bennabis Health lines up exactly with our belief which is to help give as many patients their health back as possible."

Beginning March 1, 2022, Bennabis Health registration is open to NJ medicinal marijuana cardholders. Register by clicking here https://members.bennabishealth.com/

To learn more about Bennabis Health or to learn more about registering for your membership please visit our website https://bennabishealth.com/ or send us an email! memberservices@bennabis.com

About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health makes medicinal cannabis affordable and accessible. Patients who join Bennabis Health receive medicinal cannabis discounts as a membership benefit. Bennabis Health is dedicated to filling the holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients.

