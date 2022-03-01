Bennabis Health Launches Membership Program to Reduce New Jersey Medical Cannabis Costs

CRANFORD, N.J., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bennabis Health ("the Company"), a company filling holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients, is delighted to take strides toward making medicinal cannabis more affordable and accessible for New Jersey patients via a first-of-its-kind partnership with Harmony Dispensary
Bennabis Health is the first company to offer a membership program for patients who are eligible for a medical cannabis card. The Company is managed by a council of highly experienced NJ-based health insurance and cannabis industry operations professionals whose focus is easing the financial burdens of those who can benefit from medical cannabis.
Harmony Dispensary's mission is to produce the most accessible and highest quality medicinal cannabis possible. Harmony is constantly bringing new proprietary cultivars to medical patients who seek diverse means to alleviate their symptoms and improve their quality of life. Harmony's team seeks to educate patients so they can focus on healing from the very first visit.
"Bennabis Health is a visionary company providing those who can benefit from medical cannabis with previously unavailable coverage," said Bennabis Health President Don Parisi. "The creation of our membership plan and partnership with Harmony Dispensary is the first step in our national rollout plan to increase access for patients across the country. Starting in our home state is key."
Costs for medical cannabis are not covered by health insurance, adding up to $1,200-$6,000 to average annual household costs. Patients who join Bennabis Health will have lower out-of-pocket costs through 15% discounts at Network Dispensaries as a membership benefit. Bennabis Health members simply access their membership ID on their personal mobile device when visiting Network Dispensaries.
"We have long been ahead of the curve when it comes to providing the best product at the most affordable prices, and continue to implement innovative structures to make sure we are financially accessible to as many patients as possible," Harmony Dispensary CEO Shaya Brodchandel said. "Now we are proud to help lead the way on this groundbreaking and progressive effort, especially as it helps our most vulnerable patients, and look forward to welcoming Bennabis Health members into our dispensary where they will be treated respectfully and serviced in the manner they deserve."
Central to the Company's mission is science-based education, including educational material, webinars, and Q&As with cannabis specialists. The educational component is an important part of the benefits provided by a Bennabis Health Membership.
Meanwhile, Brodchandel added, "Harmony was born out of the overarching desire to serve patients that for too long suffered ill-health, discomfort, or pain because of previous prohibitions on products like the ones we are researching, making available, and improving every day. This partnership with Bennabis Health lines up exactly with our belief which is to help give as many patients their health back as possible."
Beginning March 1, 2022, Bennabis Health registration is open to NJ medicinal marijuana cardholders. Register by clicking here https://members.bennabishealth.com/
To learn more about Bennabis Health or to learn more about registering for your membership please visit our website https://bennabishealth.com/ or send us an email! memberservices@bennabis.com
About Bennabis Health: Bennabis Health makes medicinal cannabis affordable and accessible. Patients who join Bennabis Health receive medicinal cannabis discounts as a membership benefit. Bennabis Health is dedicated to filling the holes in the health insurance industry for medical cannabis patients.
MEDIA CONTACT: Name: Zane Bader Email: Zane@NisonCo.com Mobile: 470-342-5440
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.