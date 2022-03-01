Luxury Multifamily Mid-Rise "The Reese" Set to Break Ground at 5800 Reese Road in Davie, FL

DAVIE, Fla., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Developers Ortsac Capital Group and ArchCo Residential LLC and their property manager, Lincoln Property Company, have announced a groundbreaking event to formally launch the 170 unit luxury multifamily community, located at 5800 Reese Rd in Davie, Florida. The ceremonial removal of the first shovels of earth is scheduled to occur on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 1:00 PM and will include welcome statements and project highlights.



The planned six story, multifamily mid-rise will feature studios, one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans ranging from 528 to 1,302 square feet. Strategically located on Reese Rd in Davie, FL, the community will offer convenient access to several major thoroughfares and ample parking, with 279 spaces inclusive of 36 garages.

Planned amenities include a lobby/coworking space, 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool with cabanas and grills, clubroom and lounge, coffee bar, secure bike and personal storage areas, turf game yard with hammock seating and package room.

Anticipated apartment interiors will feature gourmet kitchens with high-end custom-look cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans, designer bathrooms with walk-in showers, spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers and dryers, double-pane windows, and high-speed internet access.

Delivery of units is anticipated for first quarter 2023. The location of the groundbreaking event ceremony and festivities is 5800 Reese Road and participation is by invitation only. To RSVP, or obtain additional event information, please call 1-888-842-6054 or email jen@ortsac.com.

About Ortsac Capital Group

Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, Ortsac Capital Group is a private family investment office primarily focused on investments in the multifamily space. Since 2003, Ortsac has invested in core, value-add, and development strategies. Their current portfolio consists of 2,500 units and assets valued at approximately $700 million.

About ArchCo Residential

Former Archstone Chief Development Officer, Neil Brown, founded ArchCo Residential in 2013 to pursue multifamily development opportunities in select markets across the United States. Between 1996 and 2013, Archstone completed $6 billion in new apartment developments including complex urban high-rise and mixed-use projects as well as mid-rise and garden communities. ArchCo's leadership team has an extensive track record of success in the industry, averaging over 30 years of experience in real estate development. Neil Brown is the CEO of ArchCo Residential, a multifamily development company which he founded in 2013 to pursue multifamily development opportunities in select markets across the United States. He has 40 years of business experience and has been developing apartment communities for more than 37 years. In addition to The Reese, ArchCo has current projects under development in Fort Lauderdale, FL; Charlotte, NC; Auburn, AL; Pensacola, FL; Dallas, TX and Austin, TX.

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company's residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services.

