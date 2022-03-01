Aedesius Health and its lead biopharma company, AO BIO partner with Indegene for a comprehensive commercialization engagement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. and PRINCETON, N.J. and LONDON and BANGALORE, India, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aedesius Health, a division of AedesiusOne Ltd, and its biopharmaceutical development incubator AO BIO, which is focused on developing and commercializing neglected and needed therapies, devices, and diagnostics, today announced a comprehensive commercialization partnership with Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider.

Through this multi-year, comprehensive partnership, Indegene will support the design and operationalisation around the commercial infrastructure for Aedesius Health and its projects, starting with commercialisation of several key assets in the AO BIO pipeline.

Indegene's Co-Commercialization model enables Aedesius Health and AO BIO to achieve their mission to reset the standard for clinical development, offering innovative and strategic advanced and early access programs of its products, and ultimate commercialization, with end-to-end capabilities across the development to commercialization value chain. This includes deep medical expertise and a digital-first approach to clinical operations, commercial operations, omnichannel marketing strategy and operations, medical information management systems, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance / safety, patient support, analytics, IT systems, and pricing, reimbursement, and market access.

Geoff Fatzinger, Founder and Chairman of AedesiusOne says, "As we work with regulators and innovative biotech companies to reset the standards within the life sciences industry, we need a partner that shares our vision and is invested in our success. We are glad to have found it in Indegene. Indegene's deep expertise across the development-to-commercialization spectrum and a digital-first approach empowers us to progress fast on our mission. We trust Indegene's experienced team with the rapid set-up and operationalisation of needed infrastructures, which are critical to launch and scale up our portfolio of innovative medical assets, allowing us to focus on the mandate I have passed down to the various divisions."

Timothy Moore, SVP, Indegene Emerging Biotech adds, "We are excited by Aedesius Health's modern approach to developing and commercializing products. Its innovative portfolio of biopharma therapies, and medical devices and diagnostics is vital to alleviating suffering for millions of patients. We are humbled to play a role in making them accessible and look forward to scaling up the partnership to other products in the future."

About Aedesius Health

Aedesius Health, a division of AedesiusOne, works with the biotech industry, regulators, and like-minded partners to reset the standard for effective therapy development and commercialization. Its biotechnology accelerator, AO BIO, is a wholly-owned biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing neglected and needed therapies, devices, and diagnostics. To learn more, please visit www.aedesiushealth.com

About AedesiusOne

AedesiusOne Ltd, was founded to champion ideas and create companies which focus on positively impacting people and the planet. Its mission is to change outdated, complacent, and stagnant industry paradigms by creating smart, streamlined businesses which deliver greater value to the end customer. A multifaceted company, it has divisions in health, property, and social responsibility. Its goal is to focus on areas in need of change and provide pathways for rapid growth and meaningful impact, bringing back inspiration and innovation as a core value. Business and social responsibility, hand in hand, making the world a better place. To learn more, please visit www.aedesiusone.com

About Indegene

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical, and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

