Former Square DoE, Joins MobileCoin as Vice President of Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alan Paulin, former Director of Engineering at Square (now Block), has officially joined MobileCoin, the only mobile-first, eco-friendly payments platform built ground up for a digital cash economy, yet retains the benefits of physical cash, as Vice President of Engineering. He is the second Square executive to make the switch since Bob Lee joined as Chief Product Officer last December. After nearly nine years managing development teams for the prominent finance platform, Paulin will now lead MobileCoin's engineering division and product design.



The Canada native boasts over twenty years of industry experience, specializing in backend engineering and creating mobile applications. He previously served as Senior Development Lead at Microsoft, where he helped design the company's geospatial mapping platform, Virtual Earth. Later, he built the first Android app and spearheaded several e-commerce services for Google, developing a potent interest for bringing consumers and merchants closer together.

In 2013, Paulin joined then Chief Technology Officer Bob Lee at Block's first Canadian branch and was responsible for growing its development team. During his more than eight years at Block, he built many of the foundational systems and defined the promotion process for the company's digital finance service, Cash App. He also helped shape Block's engineering Career Ladder, and, within the last three years, has constructed and led a new Cash App engineering organization focused on lending and credit.

According to Alan, "There's a lot of inefficiencies in the commerce system right now, from centralization and the huge credit card fees hurting small merchants to the typical blockchain issues like scalability and energy consumption. MobileCoin has a real opportunity to disrupt that and to build its own payments experience outside the shackles of traditional networks with a blockchain that's secure, fast, carbon negative and advantageous for both buyers and sellers."

"Alan has spent more than twenty years as an innovative developer, designing intuitive applications, growing successful development teams from scratch and bringing his experience to each new challenge," said Josh Goldbard, founder-CEO of MobileCoin. "That longevity and consistency is a rare thing. And we need rare people at MobileCoin because what we're doing isn't ordinary. We're upending the traditional financial system with a mobile-first payments platform built for a digital cash economy, and Alan is the perfect person to direct our developers in actualizing that vision. He has my full confidence."

"A motto I've lived by and often share with my engineers is ‘follow the growth,'" said Paulin. "Right now, I see a lot of growth and potential within MobileCoin. Josh and the rest of the team have created a terrific platform that has the capacity to fundamentally change the future of commerce and digital payments. I couldn't be more excited to lead their talented engineers and help shape that future."

