Onit CEO and Co-Founder Eric M. Elfman Wins the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement Award

HOUSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Eric M. Elfman has won the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards program. The awards ceremony, scheduled for March 10 during Legalweek, acknowledges career achievement in the development and adoption of legal technologies and legal technology companies.
"Twenty-five years ago, I consulted for a Fortune 10 law department that had no way to pinpoint how much money it spent on legal services," Elfman said. "That conversation inspired me to launch Datacert, an electronic invoicing and legal spend company, with Eric Smith, who is now Onit's co-founder, COO and chief security officer. Technology has indisputably evolved the business of law, and it's truly inspiring to see what our customers at Onit have accomplished. I am humbled by this recognition on behalf of Legalweek and the broader legal technology community."
Elfman started Onit more than 10 years ago with co-founders Smith, John Gilman, Onit's vice president of products, and Jill Black, vice president of marketing for Onit. The company began with two employees and $25,000 in revenue. Under Elfman's leadership as CEO, Onit secured a $200 million investment, acquired six companies and grew into a global business with more than 2,800 corporate legal customers and 600 employees. The company's fast-paced, award-winning revenue growth has been acknowledged in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 and the Growjo 10K. Its product innovation has earned accolades from the BIG Innovation Awards and the Gold Globees.
Elfman, who has also won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for emerging technology and been named a Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal, began his entrepreneurial career as a teenager selling skateboard parts. After serving in the Navy, he earned his MBA at Rice University and established three companies in the legal space – PeerPoint, Datacert and Onit. He helped envision and create industry standards in e-billing, including the Legal Electronic Data Exchange Standard (LEDES) and the Uniform Task Based Management System (UTBMS).
In addition to acknowledging Elfman, the awards ceremony will also celebrate Onit's legal operations management subsidiary, SimpleLegal. The company's AI-enabled invoice review technology, SimpleReview, is a finalist for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards in the category of Legal Ops.
About Onit
Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com, email info@onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.
