Onit CEO and Co-Founder Eric M. Elfman Wins the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Lifetime Achievement Award

HOUSTON, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management, today announced that its CEO and co-founder Eric M. Elfman has won the Lifetime Achievement Award in the 2022 Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards program. The awards ceremony, scheduled for March 10 during Legalweek, acknowledges career achievement in the development and adoption of legal technologies and legal technology companies.

"Twenty-five years ago, I consulted for a Fortune 10 law department that had no way to pinpoint how much money it spent on legal services," Elfman said. "That conversation inspired me to launch Datacert, an electronic invoicing and legal spend company, with Eric Smith, who is now Onit's co-founder, COO and chief security officer. Technology has indisputably evolved the business of law, and it's truly inspiring to see what our customers at Onit have accomplished. I am humbled by this recognition on behalf of Legalweek and the broader legal technology community."

Elfman started Onit more than 10 years ago with co-founders Smith, John Gilman, Onit's vice president of products, and Jill Black, vice president of marketing for Onit. The company began with two employees and $25,000 in revenue. Under Elfman's leadership as CEO, Onit secured a $200 million investment, acquired six companies and grew into a global business with more than 2,800 corporate legal customers and 600 employees. The company's fast-paced, award-winning revenue growth has been acknowledged in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Inc. 5000 and the Growjo 10K. Its product innovation has earned accolades from the BIG Innovation Awards and the Gold Globees.

Elfman, who has also won the EY Entrepreneur of the Year award for emerging technology and been named a Most Admired CEO by the Houston Business Journal, began his entrepreneurial career as a teenager selling skateboard parts. After serving in the Navy, he earned his MBA at Rice University and established three companies in the legal space – PeerPoint, Datacert and Onit. He helped envision and create industry standards in e-billing, including the Legal Electronic Data Exchange Standard (LEDES) and the Uniform Task Based Management System (UTBMS).

In addition to acknowledging Elfman, the awards ceremony will also celebrate Onit's legal operations management subsidiary, SimpleLegal. The company's AI-enabled invoice review technology, SimpleReview, is a finalist for the Legalweek Leaders in Tech Law Awards in the category of Legal Ops.

In addition to the awards ceremony, Legalweek attendees will have several opportunities to connect with Onit and its family of companies during the conference running March 8-11 in New York City's Hilton Midtown.

Onit, SimpleLegal, ContractWorks, Bodhala, AXDRAFT and BusyLamp will exhibit on the third floor of the Hilton by the conference's registration desks and provide demonstrations of their solutions. Visit here if you would like to reserve a demonstration time or join Onit for drinks or dinner.

