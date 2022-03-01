BigPanda Opens Registration for Resolve '22

SAN FRANCISCO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BigPanda, Inc., the leader in AIOps Event Correlation and Automation, today announced that registration is open for RESOLVE ‘22, its annual IT Ops community conference. The virtual event, which will be held on Wednesday, May 18, 2022, is also looking for industry experts to speak during its sessions. More than 1,500 people from the IT Ops community were represented at last year's event.



The annual summit brings together the brightest IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE professionals to network, share and collaborate. Event speakers bring their unique experiences to each session, and participants from around the world leave feeling informed and inspired.

What: BigPanda RESOLVE ‘22

When: Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Who: A range of speakers who are passionate about sharing their expertise in IT Operations and those who are eager to learn from them.

Where: RESOLVE solve is a half-day online virtual event

Event details: RESOLVE is the only vendor-free virtual conference exclusively for IT Ops, NOC, DevOps and SRE professionals who are creating the next-gen operations environment with AIOps and automation. Content is focused on sharing ideas, lessons learned and best practices. If you have a story to share about AIOps, automation, incident management, moving from reactive to proactive, or lessons learned from scaling your organization for high performance, consider applying to be a speaker. Previous events included speakers from Sony Playstation, Lumen Technologies, Rent-A-Center, Equifax and more.

To register for Resolve ‘22, visit the registration page . If you're interested in applying to participate as a speaker, send an email to resolve@bigpanda.io .

About BigPanda

BigPanda keeps businesses running with AIOps that transform IT data into insight and action. With BigPanda's AIOps platform, businesses prevent IT outages, improve incident management and deliver extraordinary customer experiences. Without BigPanda, IT Ops, NOC, and DevOps teams struggle with a tsunami of data and highly-manual, reactive incident response processes that are poorly suited for the scale, complexity and velocity of modern IT environments. This results in painful outages, unhappy customers, growing IT headcount and the inability to focus on innovation.

BigPanda's AIOps Event Correlation and Automation platform helps Fortune 500 enterprises such as Intel, Cisco, United, Abbott, Marriott and Expedia take a giant step towards Autonomous IT Operations. BigPanda is backed by Advent International, Insight Partners, Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Battery Ventures, Glynn Capital, Mayfield, Greenfield Partners and Pelion. Visit www.bigpanda.io for more information.

Media contact:

Sammy Totah

BOCA Communications for BigPanda

bigpanda@bocacommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://prdesk.globenewswire.com/ResourceLibrary/ResourceLibrary/GetDynamicThumbnailContentContent/?resourceId=2737d883-1d9d-4830-9dc6-48b33664e5f5&maxHeight=280&maxWidth=280

