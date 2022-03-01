Sentry Interactive Ready to Revolutionize the Modern Work, Play, and Retail Environments with the Launch of the Sentry Interactive Tower

AUSTIN, Texas, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sentry Interactive, a progressive startup focused on advanced digital communications and detection platforms, today announced the release of the Sentry Interactive Tower. The highly scalable and flexible device is ideally suited for any organization looking to bring their workforce and guests together, safely and securely.
Built on the Sentry Interactive software platform, the Tower combines leading edge functionality with best-in-class user experience for its visitors and employees with the goal of driving efficiency and profitability for the organization. The Interactive Tower will be the first in a series of devices focused on upgrading the digital experience in the reimagined workplace or any gathering environment.
With the onset of the global pandemic, the challenges associated with bringing people together has been more demanding than ever. Executives are faced with balancing the desire from employees for a flexible, hybrid work environment, yet also creating an inviting and safe workplace that fosters creativity, collaboration and culture-building across the organization. Retail environments are tasked with creating innovative ways to provide a safe environment for their customers, adjusting to the next normal, while also still turning a profit. Even the education space is in a constantly revolving door of what's next and why, when all they really want to do is educate their students. Selecting a platform that provides the ability to effectively manage visitors and employees in a compelling fashion and integrates into the existing landscape of technology solutions within an enterprise is paramount. Companies that build a highly engaged workforce are found to have an increase in productivity (+18%), lower employee turnover (43% less) and an increase profitability by an average of (+23%).1. Thus, embracing solutions that allow companies to effectively manage the transition to the new work environment is key for long term success.
"As organizations continue to grapple with the challenges of managing the modern work and play environments, Sentry has developed a differentiated platform that combines best-of-breed functionality with an unparalleled end user experience," states Jason Bohrer, Sentry Interactive's president & CEO. "Our scalable, SaaS-based platform combines what is today a fragmented landscape of utilities into what will be the future of digital engagement for employees and visitors moving forward."
The Sentry Interactive Tower key capabilities include:
- Digital Receptionist
- Facial Recognition by FaceMeTM
- Visitor Management
- Mobile Credentialing
- Video Surveillance
- Host Notification
- Wayfinding
- Vaccine Passport Capture
- Mask Validation
- Temperature Check
- Digital Content Management
- Reporting Metrics and Dashboards
- Extensive list of integrations including: elevator systems, turnstiles, e911 and watchlist capability and a wide variety of access control and video security system integrations
The Interactive Tower and future product releases will be available directly from Sentry Interactive and available through select channel partners and consultants globally.
To learn more about the Interactive Tower and the company's market leading digital approach to security, visitor management, health & safety, please visit the following sites:
About Sentry Interactive
Sentry Interactive is a leading provider of advanced digital communications and detection platforms designed to bring your workforce and guests together safely and securely. Our products combine screening technology, surveys, visitor management, internal communications, and security to engage your employees, business owners, and guests on a level that allows for peace of mind when coming together in almost any environment.
1 Gallup – "What is Employee Engagement and How Do You Improve It?"
