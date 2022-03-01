Study Finds Hydrofera Blue PVA Foam Dressing Performs Equivalently to Currently Used Foams, and May Be Modified and Incorporated Into a Vacuum-Assisted NPWT Device

MANCHESTER, Conn., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A bench test study by Daniel J. Gibson, Ph.D., Capstone College of Nursing, University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, compared three foam dressings to (1) determine the biomechanical performance of existing negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) foams and (2) to determine if a test antibacterial polyvinyl alcohol (PVA) foam is possibly suitable as an alternative foam for use in NPWT.
The study concluded that Hydrofera Blue ComfortCel® PVA foam dressings are equivalent to two currently marketed NPWT foams in their ability to remove biological fluids when used in a NPWT system. These results support the advancement of Hydrofera Blue ComfortCel® to clinical testing and potential use in patients undergoing vacuum-assisted NPWT.
Key study findings include:
- All three foams (PVA and polyurethane (PU) were capable of drawing continuous 50% serum for 72 hours, and all three foams delivered expected vacuum levels beneath the center of the dressing.
- The PU foam had the least impact on vacuum delivery and distribution.
- The two PVA foams similarly lost some negative pressure delivered to the off-center locations.
- Different foam materials influence delivery of negative pressure (suction) during NPWT.
The study appears in the January/February 2022 issue of the Journal of Wound, Ostomy, and Continence Nursing (JWOCN), and may be accessed here: https://bit.ly/3zclhNa
About Hydrofera
Hydrofera, an Essity company, develops and manufactures Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA) foam products for medical applications. Headquartered in Manchester, Connecticut, Hydrofera serves customers in the United States and Canada with its award-winning portfolio of Hydrofera Blue products. www.hydrofera.com/comfortcel
Press Contact:
Jim Swope
(813) 223-4545, Ext. 7
jswope@jfdadvertising.com
