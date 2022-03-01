Skyharbour's Partner Company Azincourt Energy Reports Elevated Radioactivity Within Significant Alteration Zone, at the East Preston Uranium Project

Vancouver, BC , March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V:SYH) (OTCQB:SYHBF) (Frankfurt:SC1P) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt"), is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.



Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Drilling at the East Preston Project commenced on January 24th, and to date, 3,208 metres have been completed in 13 drill holes. Ten drill holes are complete, one was abandoned, and two are in progress on the G- and K- Zones. Drilling continues on the northeast trending G-Zone where eight holes have been completed and one hole is in progress. Extensive alteration and evidence of east-west cross-cutting structures have been intersected along the southern portion of the zone. Hole EP0030 shows the best alteration on the G-Zone with an extensive interval of hydrothermal hematite alteration and significant evidence for a steep east-west fault cross-cutting the main northeast trending structure and graphitic lithologies. Additional drilling will be undertaken to evaluate the significance of this alteration and associated cross cutting structure.

On the north-south trending K-Zone, two holes have been completed and one is in progress, with one hole lost in a sand filled fault zone at the north end of the zone. Drilling on the K-Zone has intersected extensive hydrothermal hematite alteration in all holes, indicating this alteration zone is at least 800 metres long. Drill hole EP0035 intersected an extensive zone of hydrothermal hematite more than 100 metres thick. Within this zone localized elevated radioactivity identified from both hand-held scintillometers and a downhole gamma probe was also encountered. Analysis of samples from this zone will be sent to the lab to evaluate the significance of the elevated radioactivity in this area. Additional drilling is underway to evaluate the significance of this alteration zone and to follow-up the elevated radioactivity identified.

Azincourt considers the drilling results to date to be significant, as major uranium discoveries in the Athabasca Basin such as McArthur River, Key Lake, and Millennium were primarily the result of drill testing of strong alteration zones related to conductor features. The identification of strong alteration zones is an important and meaningful step in locating key areas along the conductor trends where more attention is required.

As a consequence of the promising developments many holes have been drilled considerably deeper (to get through alteration and structure intersected) than initially planned and additional holes are being drilled to follow up key results. This means that while the planned overall meterage is expected to be achieved, fewer total holes may be completed and not all zones targeted for this program may be evaluated.

"We are very excited by the results coming in so far" said Azincourt's VP, Exploration, Trevor Perkins. "Both the G- and K-Zones are responding incredibly well, and the team is very excited by what they are seeing in the core. The results show that there is still a good deal of work to be completed in these areas and I can't wait to see what the follow-up drilling reveals," continued Mr. Perkins.

"These are very positive developments in the advancement of East Preston," said Azincourt President and CEO, Alex Klenman. "The discovery of a large zone of this type of alteration, along with the presence of elevated radioactivity, is very compelling. Considering the history of uranium discovery in the basin and the existence of strong alteration zones within some of those discoveries, obviously we're pleased. We will continue to focus on the K-Zone for the time being to determine the extent of the alteration and the mineralization within it," continued Mr. Klenman.

The first shipment of core samples from the current drill program is scheduled to be delivered later this week to the SRC Geoanalytical Lab in Saskatoon. Results will be reported once received, reviewed, and verified.

Winter 2022 Diamond Drilling Program:

TerraLogic Exploration Inc. is executing the winter 2022 diamond drilling program under the guidance and supervision of Azincourt's Vice President, Exploration, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Chief Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration. The program is planned for approximately 6,000m of drilling. Drilling is focused on the A-G and K-H-Q trends, after having commenced in the G-Zone where the 2021 drill program ended. The program continues to evaluate the G-Zone and the K-H-Q trend.

East Preston Targets:

The primary target area for the 2022 program continues to be the conductive corridors from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (A-G Trend) and the K-Zone through to the H and Q-Zones (K-H-Q Trend) (Figures 1 and 2). The selection of these trends is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2021 drill programs, the 2020 HLEM survey indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along these corridors.

The 2019-2021 drilling programs on the A-G Trend confirmed that geophysical conductors comprise structurally disrupted zones that are host to accumulations of graphite, sulphides, and carbonates. Anomalous radioactivity has been demonstrated to exist within these structurally disrupted conductor zones. The 2022 drilling program will target similar structurally disrupted zones prioritized on the presence and strength of corresponding electromagnetic, magnetic and gravity geophysical anomalies.

Target Corridors at East Preston Uranium Project (Figure 1):

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

2022 Drill Target Areas at the East Preston Uranium Project (Figure 2):

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/images/2022-Drill-Target-areas-at-the-East-Preston-Uranium-Project.jpg

Permitting and Community Engagement

Permits are in place to complete all the planned work through the winter of 2022. Azincourt Energy continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that concerns of the local communities are addressed. Azincourt looks forward to a continued close working relationship with CRDN and other rights holders to ensure that any potential impacts and concerns are addressed and that the communities can benefit from activities in the area through support of local business, employment opportunities, and sponsorship of select community programs and initiatives. Several members of the Clearwater River Dene Nation are directly employed on site or provide support and services to keep the camp and program running.

About East Preston:

Skyharbour and Dixie Gold entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Azincourt whereby Azincourt had an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Property. Azincourt has now earned their interest in the project by completing CAD $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of CAD $1 million in cash payments as well as issuing a total of 9.5 million common shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Skyharbour retains a 15% interest in the East Preston Project.

Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The East Preston Project has multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity. The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover; therefore, they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco's Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed on behalf of the company by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with fourteen projects, nine of which are drill-ready, covering over 385,000 hectares of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. The Company is actively advancing the project through drill programs.

Skyharbour has a joint-venture with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. at the Preston Project whereby Orano has earned a 51% interest in the project through exploration expenditures and cash payments. Skyharbour now owns a 24.5% interest in the Project. Skyharbour also has a joint-venture with Azincourt Energy at the East Preston Project whereby Azincourt has earned a 70% interest in the project through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuance. Skyharbour now owns a 15% interest in the Project. Preston and East Preston are large, geologically prospective properties proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. Furthermore, the Company owns a 100% interest in the South Falcon Point Uranium Project on the eastern perimeter of the Basin, which contains a NI 43-101 inferred resource totalling 7.0 million pounds of U 3 O 8 at 0.03% and 5.3 million pounds of ThO 2 at 0.023%.

Skyharbour has several active option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources on the Hook Lake Uranium Project whereby Valor can earn-in 80% of the project through CAD $3,500,000 in exploration expenditures, $475,000 in cash payments over three years and an initial share issuance; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. on the Mann Lake Uranium Project whereby Basin Uranium can earn-in 75% of the project through $4,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $850,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years; and CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. on the Yurchison Project whereby Medaro can earn-in an initial 70% of the project through $5,000,000 in exploration expenditures, $800,000 in cash payments as well as share issuances over three years followed by the option to acquire the remaining 30% of the project through a payment of $7,500,000 in cash and $7,500,000 worth of shares.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_20211126.jpg



To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. SYH visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com.

SKYHARBOUR RESOURCES LTD.

"Jordan Trimble"



Jordan Trimble

President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:

Riley Trimble

Corporate Development and Communications

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

Telephone: 604-687-3376

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.