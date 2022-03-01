Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market Report Up to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc

Visiongain has published a new report on Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market Report 2021-2031: Forecasts By Type (ABQ-565, BIM-23B065, Corticotropin, Others, By Product (Natural, and Synthetic), By Indication (Nephrotic Syndrome, Ophthalmology, Rheumatology, Addison Disease, Cushing Syndrome, Cushing Disease, and Others), By Age Group (Adult, and Children), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Academics and Research Institute, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, and Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy). PLUS, Profiles of Leading Manufacturing Companies and Regional and Leading National Market Analysis. PLUS, COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.
COVID-19 Impact on Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) Market
COVID-19 impact through different recovery models such as V-shaped, U-shaped, W-shaped, and L-shaped; has been taken into consideration while estimating and forecasting the Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH) market. The report also includes different recovery scenarios for all the segments and regions/nations. The recovery scenarios based on which market has been forecasted and analyzed herein the report are mentioned below:
Market Drivers
Increasing usage of Adrenocorticotropic Hormone products
The application of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) has increased very significantly over the past few years. Currently, the adrenocorticotropic hormone is administered for the treatment of nephrotic syndrome, ophthalmology, rheumatology, Addison disease, Cushing syndrome, Cushing disease, and others. The increase in the usage of adrenocorticotropic hormone products is creating a huge demand for the adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) products and working as a driver for the market.
Market Opportunities
Government initiative and awareness program
Governments in various developed and developing nations are increasing their initiatives to increase awareness regarding the availability of treatment for nephrotic syndrome, ophthalmology, rheumatology, Addison disease, Cushing syndrome, Cushing disease, and others. Further, Governments and private authorities across developed & developing countries are focusing on the increasing number of new approval for adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) which will help to create new opportunities for the market.
Technological Advancements and the modernization in Adrenocorticotropic Hormone (ACTH)
Researchers and manufacturers from all over the world are increasing research and development activities for the development of new, innovative, more effective, economic and to increase the clinical application of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH). New research and development will lead to the introduction of new products in the market which is expected to increase the adoption of adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH).
Competitive Landscape
Companies Profiled in the report include Mylan N.V., and Hikma Pharmaceuticals others Some of the key developments are listed below:
- In 2018, Mallinckrodt ARD Inc. has received U.S. FDA approval for H.P. Acthar Ge. H.P. Acthar Ge is an adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) analog indicated as monotherapy for infantile spasms treatment in infants. Through this development company will widen its market-focused product portfolio.
