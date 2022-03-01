Axcient Announces General Availability of Cloud AutoVerify for x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud

DENVER, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axcient, a leader in business availability software for Managed Service Providers (MSPs), today announced that Cloud AutoVerify for x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud is now available. Delivering the same benefits as AutoVerify for appliance-based Axcient solutions, Cloud AutoVerify automatically verifies the integrity of backups and gives MSPs and their clients' confidence in reliable business continuity.



"We are excited that AutoVerify is now available for our x360Recover Direct-to-Cloud solution," said Ben Nowacky, SVP of Product at Axcient. "The technology eliminates error-prone and time-consuming manual backup verification checks. MSPs and their clients can be assured that backups are current when needed and benefit from a more resilient business continuity posture. This kind of proactive automation is required for modern data protection."

Cloud AutoVerify conducts disaster recovery testing on each protected system and generates a daily report and snapshot proof validating recoverability. As part of x360Recover, AutoVerify enables backup virtualization to the Axcient Cloud or a private cloud with Bring Your Own Data Center (BYODC).

x360Recover Manager is being enhanced to report results from both vault-based Cloud AutoVerify and appliance-based traditional AutoVerify. These results are integrated into protected system health monitoring reports. Once integrated, x360Recover Manager SLA-based alerts and daily digest reports will include AutoVerify status.

"With technology like AutoVerify, we can rest easy knowing that Axcient has built-in protections for our clients' data," said Paul Charles, Chief Technology Officer at DataTrends. "We have confidence in Axcient's solutions and appreciate that we have a vendor partner going the extra mile to make sure our clients' businesses are up and running if a breach or disaster occurs."

