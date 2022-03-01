Hazelcast Accelerates Customer Development of Real-Time Applications with Co-Engineering Program

Palo Alto, Calif., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hazelcast Inc., home of the real-time data platform, is announcing Hazelcast Innovation Labs (HIL), a collaborative program created to accelerate innovation around real-time data and streaming services. HIL empowers companies to better serve customers and break into new markets through the development of amazing products which leverage real-time solutions.

Through HIL, customers and partners will work alongside Hazelcast and its industry-leading streaming and in-memory data experts to help them experiment, co-develop and validate solutions to solve their real-time business and data processing challenges. Participants will benefit from R&D collaboration with like-minded, cutting-edge organizations. They will realize the ability to accelerate software development, proof of concepts (PoCs) and product prototyping in a collaborative environment, as well as faster exploration of business outcomes leading to more impactful customer-focused roadmaps.

"In our journey to deliver the leading global payment platform, we seek to be the fastest payments provider in the world with our technology advantage," said Ilya Dubinsky, VP of the CTO office at Finaro (formerly Credorax). "Considering our prior successes with Hazelcast, we saw a great opportunity to push the envelope further by tapping into Hazelcast research and development efforts to co-create technologies that combine our industry expertise with their real-time technology expertise."

As customers demand more immediate reactions to their needs, businesses are under heavy pressure to deliver true real-time experiences and services. The gating factor for meeting customer demands is often the technology and processes installed to solve challenges in yesterday's business climate.

"The businesses that will win in the real-time economy will be those that define and extend innovation from industry experts and focus those efforts into industry-specific solutions," said Chris Latimer, general manager for streaming at DataStax, Inc. "We are pleased to work with Hazelcast Innovation Labs to co-engineer solutions to enable joint customers to use technology to boost competitive advantage."

Participants in HIL will help steer future Hazelcast technology and innovations to align with their needs through automatic enrollment in the Hazelcast Early Access Program (EAP). The EAP provides participants with access to unreleased Hazelcast source code to evaluate early-stage features, test issues, build connectors and provide feedback to shape development requirements.

"Businesses have only begun to scratch the surface on how to get the most real-time value out of their data," said Manish Devgan, chief product officer at Hazelcast. "Thanks to close partnerships in places like the Hazelcast Innovation Labs, leading technology companies working with leading industry enterprises will better shape and define the future of the data-driven business and dominate in the real-time economy."

Development teams continue to embrace Hazelcast's product innovations and solutions to help deliver on the promises of the next generation of real-time systems. The Hazelcast Platform was recently awarded the prestigious 2022 DEVIES Award as the best product/technology in the Data Development & Architecture category. Hazelcast Platform is the only data platform that can provide real-time data management, event and stream processing, real-time analytics with the integrations to bring real-time data enrichment, messaging and ML capabilities from the broader ecosystem.

For more information on the Hazelcast Innovation Labs, please visit: https://hazelcast.com/innovation-labs

