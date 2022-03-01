FEEL FOODS FURTHER EXTENDS SHELF LIFE OF ITS BLACK SHEEP VEGAN CHEEZE USING ALL NATURAL HPP PROCESS

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FEEL FOODS LTD. (the "Company" or "Feel Foods") (CSE: "FEEL") (OTC: "FLLLF") (FSE: "1ZF") is pleased to announce it has further extended the shelf life of its wholly-owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products using state-of-the-art High-Pressure Pasteurization ("HPP") technology to naturally increase shelf life without the addition of any chemicals or preservatives. (See news release dated Nov 16th, 2021)



The latest third-party testing of our vegan cheezes has significantly extended the previous shelf life by over 100% after undergoing the HPP process, increasing from five weeks to over ten weeks with ongoing stability testing continuing now. This not only allows end consumers to enjoy these dairy alternative products for longer but also allows for a variety of new distribution channels and the onboarding of additional food distributors that require a specific shelf life for products they carry. The longer shelf life provides key logistical advantages as the Company looks to scale production, continues its expansion across Canada, and looks to enter the US market.

Feel Foods Director and CEO David Greenway states: "We will continue testing to further extend the shelf life of our hand-crafted specialty vegan cheezes. Using HPP technology is a real game-changer, not only for product freshness and longevity, but also for the logistical benefits as Feel Foods continues to expand throughout Canada and looks to expand into the USA. We will continue to grow our distribution online as well as in stores, now available in over 70 grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia."

Feel Foods' 100% owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze products are now available for purchase on multiple online marketplaces. We encourage Feel Foods Investors, Stakeholders and Customers to begin following Black Sheep at: Instagram.com/blacksheepvegancheeze and at any participating online marketplaces to try Black Sheep unique products.

About HPP Process

The High-Pressure Pasteurization process helps natural and organic foods and beverages safely extend shelf life without chemicals or heat treatment. HPP is the new way to 'treat ' fresh products to drastically extend the shelf life with no notification to Health Canada needed nor any label changes. It involves no chemicals or preservatives, or heat, only very high pressures. HPP is an environmentally friendly process and is a real alternative to thermal and chemical treatments. HPP greatly assists producers, farmers, suppliers, and distributors to extend products' shelf life. HPP works well with pre-packaged products with high water activity and low air.

High Pressure Processing (HPP) is a cold pasteurization technique by which food products are exposed to extremely high pressure (300-600MPa / 43,500-87,000psi) transmitted by water. The pressure is uniformly transmitted regardless of the size and the geometry of the food products. The high pressure inactivates bacteria, viruses, yeasts, moulds, and parasites present in food. Flavour compounds and vitamins are not affected by HPP and the food retains its natural taste and texture.

About Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze

Feel Foods wholly owned premium vegan cheese brand "Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze" ("Black Sheep") was founded in 2017 and is currently producing variety of unique vegan dairy substitute products at the Company's Okanagan commercial kitchen and R&D facility. Black Sheep products are currently offered in grocery stores and food services locations throughout British Columbia including select locations at: IGA, Nesters, The Very Good Butchers, Pomme Natural, Natures Fare, Vegan Supply, and many other fine retailers across 16 cities throughout the province as well as online and in person at farmers markets.

For more information on Black Sheep's products and story, visit: http://blacksheepvegancheeze.com/

About Feel Foods Ltd.

FEEL is an agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry including its wholly owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company, offering a variety of 10 unique vegan dairy substitute products and currently available in over 30 retail locations, it's 100% owned Be Good Plant-based Foods line of plant-based chicken, pork and beef products as well as is currently investing in the research and development of keto-friendly plant-based candy products.

