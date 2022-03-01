energyware™ Launches Olympia® Disinfection Lighting to Eliminate COVID-19

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- energyware™, a leading national provider of energy-efficient technology solutions, has announced the latest edition to its portfolio in the Olympia® Disinfection Lighting system. In addition to Olympia®'s multifaceted ability to enable air and surface disinfection, the lighting features innovative disinfection devices that have been proven to reduce bacteria, mold, and viruses such as COVID-19 by 99.9%. Research conducted by third-party laboratories, such as Microbac Laboratories Inc., has verified these results.
Olympia® launches with the best warranty opportunity across the entire industry. The five-year, 30,000-hour warranty on the lighting system ensures that customers will have access to unparalleled air filtration and microbe prevention for an extended period of time, risk-free. This LED lighting setup also has proven to be a significant energy-saver, which in turn reduces expenditures.
The Olympia® Disinfection Lighting system was designed and assembled in the United States and is a registered establishment with the United States Environmental Protection Agency (US EPA). It is a registered FDA medical device manufacturer, as well as a member of the International Ultraviolet Association. The system is also a listed supplier of the Educational Services Commission of New Jersey (ESCNJ).
"Over the last two years, the landscape of the world has changed dramatically as a result of a virus. The initial changes were drastic and immediate and demanded an organized response. This response set in motion billions of dollars of research, development, and investments from a wide range of industries," said Jon Luis Novaro, the director of group sales at energyware™.
"I would have never thought that the lighting industry would be an important contributor to that response. That is until we at energyware™ were approached by a key business partner in Olympia with a product that was double-tasked by providing energy-efficient LED lighting in a fixture that draws in and kills 99% of bacteria and viruses, including COVID-19."
Whereas ultraviolet (UV) light is a short-wavelength form of light that is not visible to human eyes, ultraviolet-C light presents in wavelengths of 200 to 320 nanometers. This type of UV light is considered germicidal, or capable of destroying germs. Ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) is a disinfection method that uses this UVC light to inactivate microorganisms by disrupting their DNA. This process is the exact methodology that Olympia® leverages for air and surface disinfection.
Olympia® UVC disinfection is a proven and effective solution for all professional environments. Its patented and patent-pending designs and technology, along with its optional networking, control, and monitoring capabilities, deliver the ultimate levels of high intensity and efficiency from a UVC LED lighting system.
The Olympia® is tested to zero ozone verification of under 0.005 ppm, has a wide operation voltage of 120VAC to 480VAC, and is compliant with UL 867 and UL 2998 ozone concentration levels. The system is also plenum rated, and ELT classified to UL 2043.
energyware™'s Olympia® Disinfection Lighting system comes in a multitude of units to fit specific needs, with options such as the UVC germicidal disinfection lighting, lamps, air disinfection wall unit, disinfection lay-in LED troffer, and the germicidal irradiation LED strip, as well as in-duct LED, UVC PTAC LED, and UVC Wand LED disinfection lighting units all readily available for purchase.
In every sense, the Olympia® Disinfection Lighting system is superior to competing products available on the market today. With no hazardous mercury or fragile glass components, built-in surge suppressors and protection, and modular design scalable to any project size, the system is truly the safest and most effective product for business owners in need of air and surface disinfection lighting.
"It is a truly ingenious concept that is now tested and certified. It is a game-changer for us and our customers, as it is an ideal product for a wide variety of applications such as hospitals, schools, gyms, offices, nursing homes, airports, and more," said Novaro.
Visit https://energywarellc.com/ to learn more about how energyware™ LED lighting can protect and improve health while significantly saving energy at the same time.
About energyware™
A national provider of energy efficiency technology, energyware™ eliminates the guesswork of energy efficiency by bringing engineers, designers, best-in-breed manufacturing, and trained energy technology installers all under one umbrella.
