Serco Promotes Don Styer to Lead Newly Formed Enterprise Technology Office

Herndon, VA, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services primarily to the U.S. and Canadian Federal Governments, has announced the promotion of Don Styer, Serco's Director of Analytics and Technology Solutions to a newly created position, Serco's Enterprise Technology Officer. In this Vice President role, Don will oversee and grow a team of technology and innovation experts who will work with existing programs across our business to identify ways Serco can further transform the delivery of services we provide to our customers through the use of digital technologies that increase efficiency and effectiveness, improve outcomes, and reduce costs. The team will also work closely with business development in developing technology-enabled solutions for bids on complex government programs.

The company's strength in delivering digital solutions and next-gen technologies, such as intelligent automation, dynamic resource management, cloud engineering, autonomous operations, digital engineering and architecture, and advanced cyber-related solutions has positioned Serco to implement advanced technology services as part of its overall business strategy. This evolution of delivering technology solutions ramped up when last August, Serco centralized its customer facing technology solutions and capabilities architects into one organization to allow the development, maturing, and cross collaboration. The Company is also mapping out a strategy to partner with small businesses that bring innovation and technology that Serco can help scale up for delivery on larger projects.

Serco is a very different company today as compared to where it was 5 years ago. Serco has nearly doubled in growth from a $900 million company to an approximately $1.6 billion company with technology-enabled capabilities to transform how federal government clients deliver vital services. Numerous opportunities to join Serco in technology-related careers can be found at https://www.serco.com/na/careers.

About Serco Inc.: Serco Inc. is a leading provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services. We advise, design, integrate, and deliver solutions that transform how clients achieve their missions. Our customer-first approach, robust portfolio of services, and global experience enable us to respond with solutions that achieve outcomes with value. Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, Serco Inc. has approximately 9,000 employees and annual revenue of $1.6 billion. Serco Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Serco Group plc, a $5 billion international business that helps transform government and public services around the world. More information about Serco Inc. can be found at www.serco.com/na.

Tim Neun Serco Inc 703-263-6773 tim.neun@serco-na.com