Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 3 Unit ROSA Order from Recently Signed Dealer Dunbar Security Solutions

Detroit, Michigan, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received an order for 3 ROSA security robots from new dealer Dunbar Security Solutions.



The Company previously indicated via a press release issued on February 18, 2022, that this order was expected, and that Dunbar had also ordered one ROSA device for demonstration purposes.

"RAD has solutions that are precisely what our clients are looking for," said Andrew Maggio, Chief Operating Officer, Dunbar Security Solutions. "We have a major client that has several vacant properties and needs an effective, low-cost deterrent to trespassing and vandalism. We look forward to getting ROSA in their hands quickly."

"We are very pleased to welcome Dunbar Security Solutions as one of our newest channel partners," said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX. "The end user for these 3 ROSA 3.0 units is one the largest names in retail and has asked us to accelerate the deployment of these units. We are honored to support this request," Reinharz added.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA's AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD's software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA's dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user's experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto.

About Dunbar Security Solutions

Dunbar Security Solutions specializes in providing manned and electronic integrated security services to commercial, industrial, corporate and high-end residential properties across the Mid-Atlantic region, including Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Delaware and Washington, D.C. To learn more about Dunbar Security Solutions, click here.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX's RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, www.r adsecurity .com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@ SteveReinharz

Attachment