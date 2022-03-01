MT Cap for NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for Mental Health Now Available Nationwide

MALVERN, Pa., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neuronetics, Inc. STIM, a commercial stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing, and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, announced the commercial launch of the MT Cap in the U.S. The company's nationwide team of clinical training managers and practice development managers are trained and available to support Neurostar practices with this new technique for determining a patient's Motor Threshold (MT), a critical step of the treatment process.



"Having the MT Cap commercially available to our NeuroStar providers and their patients signifies another step towards making NeuroStar more easily adoptable by practices and their patients," said Keith J. Sullivan, President and CEO of Neuronetics, Inc. "The customer feedback from the exclusive limited release over the past two months has exceeded our expectations. Based upon the learnings from the limited release, we expect the MT Cap to be a critical new tool that helps streamline MT determination for every patient and simplify new customer training. This time savings, coupled with the fact that the MT Cap is included for NeuroStar customers at no additional charge, will be beneficial for current NeuroStar providers, their patients, and new providers looking to offer the treatment."

Combined with the Fast MT algorithm, the MT Cap reduces the time required for physicians to determine the prescribed treatment by 40%, delivering an exceptional experience for patients. The commercial version of the cap has a sleek new design and is built with a starting location and mapping grid to streamline the motor threshold location and determination process. This procedure is completed before a patient begins NeuroStar treatment and typically takes between 20-30 minutes without the MT Cap.

"With over 11 years of clinical experience delivering NeuroStar TMS Therapy to my patients, I was impressed by the simplicity and efficiency of the new MT Cap," stated Dr. Kenneth P. Pages, MD, Medical Director at TMS of South Tampa. "The cap has shortened the process of identifying a patient's motor threshold to 3-5 minutes, saving time for me, my staff, and our patients."

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc. believes that mental health is as important as physical health. As a global leader in neuroscience and the largest TMS company in the industry, Neuronetics is redefining patient and physician expectations by designing and developing products that improve the quality of life for people suffering from psychiatric disorders. An FDA-cleared, non-drug, noninvasive treatment for people with depression, Neuronetics' NeuroStar® Advanced Therapy system is today's leading transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) treatment for major depressive disorder with over 4.3 million treatments delivered. NeuroStar is widely researched and backed by the largest clinical data set of any TMS system for depression, including the world's largest depression Outcomes Registry. Neuronetics is committed to transforming lives by offering an exceptional treatment that produces extraordinary results. For safety information and indications for use, visit NeuroStar.com.

