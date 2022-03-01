Prometheus Biosciences to Participate at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. RXDX, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Mark McKenna, Chairman and CEO along with members of management, will conduct a virtual fireside chat at the Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference on March 7, 2022 at 12:50 PM ET.
A live and archived webcast of the virtual fireside chat will be available via the Events & Webcasts page on the Investor section of the Prometheus Biosciences website.
About Prometheus Biosciences
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a precision medicine approach for the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases. The Company's precision medicine platform, Prometheus360TM, combines proprietary machine learning-based analytical approaches with one of the world's largest gastrointestinal bioinformatics databases to identify novel therapeutic targets and develop therapeutic candidates to engage those targets.
The Company's lead candidate, PRA023, is an IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases including Ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and the newly identified systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease (SSc-ILD). The Company is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial in UC patients and a Phase 2a trial in CD patients, each utilizing a proprietary genetic-based companion diagnostic designed to identify patients who are predisposed to increased expression of TL1A and therefore potentially more likely to respond to PRA023. The company also plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial for PRA023 in SSc-ILD in the first quarter of 2022.
Prometheus Biosciences Contact:
Noel Kurdi
VP Investor Relations and Communications
(646) 241-4400
nkurdi@prometheusbiosciences.com
Media contact:
Juniper Point
Amy Conrad
(858) 914-1962
media@prometheusbiosciences.com
