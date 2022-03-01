One Step Vending, Corp. (KOSK), Enters into a Joint Venture LOI with Foundation Farms 2021, Corp., a Vertical Growing Farming System

Harrison, NY., March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Step Vending Corp. KOSK ("KOSK" or the "Company"), a company specializing in emerging industries acquisitions with an emphasis in the self-serve vending market, announces it entered into a joint venture Letter of Intent with Foundation Farms 2021, Corp. ("FFC"), positioning the Company to enter the fruit and vegetables industry.
Ronald Minsky, KOSK's president stated, "After seeing Foundation Farms,Corp.'s current 90 operating tower farms in Lomb, Alberta and seeing their high results in yield within a compact space, management saw an opportunity within this unique emerging technology. We are currently in discussions of a potential joint venture that'll mutually benefit the Company and its shareholders. I look forward on sharing updates as we progress"
About Foundation Farms 2021, Corp.
Foundations Farms focuses on creating worldwide farming systems the produce organic fruits, vegetables and herbs while maximizing their nutrient content, providing product traceability and most important maintaining environmental sustainability through its modular vertical farm joint venture partnerships.
For more information visit: https://www.foundationfarms2021.com
About One Step Vending, Corporation (KOSK)
One Step Vending Corp. is a holding company focused on the acquisition of market-changing and disruptive business models. The Company supports subsidiaries with key financial, sales, marketing, and operational changes designed to accelerate growth and shareholder value.
For more information visit: http://www.onestepvending.com
SAFE HARBOR ACT: Forward-looking statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding the Company's expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations or listing on an exchange — including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will" and other similar expressions — are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the Company's control and may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance or achievements. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No information in this press release should be construed in any manner whatsoever as an indication of the future performance of the Company's revenues, financial condition or stock price.
Company Contact:
Ronald Minsky, President
600 Mamaronek Ave,
Harrison, NY 10528
info@onestepvending.com
212.381.8029 Office
