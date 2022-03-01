Fluent, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on March 8, 2021

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. FLNT, a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 8, 2022.
The Company will host a conference call on March 8, 2022 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly and full-year results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.
CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION
WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:30pm ET
DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (844) 200-6205
INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: +1 (929) 526-1599
PARTICIPANT ACCESS CODE: 997617
Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial (929) 458-6194 or +44 204-525-0658 with the replay passcode 835969. The replay will be available for one week, including on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com.
About Fluent, Inc.
Fluent, Inc. FLNT is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Fluent, Inc.
(917) 310-2070
InvestorRelations@fluentco.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.