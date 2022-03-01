Fluent, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results on March 8, 2021

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. FLNT, a leading data-driven performance marketing company, announced today that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 after the close of the U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, March 8, 2022.



The Company will host a conference call on March 8, 2022 at 4:30pm ET to discuss its quarterly and full-year results and provide a business update. The conference call information is listed below. The call will also be webcast simultaneously on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com. Please login at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any downloads that may be required.

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFORMATION

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8, 2022 at 4:30pm ET

DOMESTIC DIAL-IN: (844) 200-6205

INTERNATIONAL DIAL-IN: +1 (929) 526-1599

PARTICIPANT ACCESS CODE: 997617

Following completion of the earnings call, a recorded replay of the webcast will be available for those unable to participate. To listen to the telephone replay, please dial (929) 458-6194 or +44 204-525-0658 with the replay passcode 835969. The replay will be available for one week, including on the Fluent website at www.fluentco.com.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. FLNT is a global data-driven performance marketing company and trusted growth partner for leading brands. Experts in creating value for consumers, Fluent leverages its consumer database, digital media portfolio, and proprietary data science and technology to deliver outcome-based solutions for marketers. Founded in 2010, the company is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.fluentco.com.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

(917) 310-2070

InvestorRelations@fluentco.com