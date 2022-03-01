Gildan to Hold Virtual Investor Day on March 29, 2022

MONTREAL, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL; TSX and NYSE) today announced that it will hold a virtual Investor Day on Tuesday, March 29, 2022, to provide an overview of the "Gildan Sustainable Growth" (GSG) strategy. The virtual event, scheduled to begin at 9:00 AM ET and to end no later than 12:00 PM ET, will include presentations from the senior management team and an interactive Q&A session. Participants should pre-register for the webcast at the following link: Gildan 2022 Virtual Investor Day. A live webcast of the event, as well as a replay, will also be available on Gildan's company website at the following link: http://www.gildancorp.com/events.
About Gildan
Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel which markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands, including Gildan®, American Apparel®, Comfort Colors®, GOLDTOE®, Peds® and under the Under Armour® brand through a sock licensing agreement providing exclusive distribution rights in the United States and Canada. Our product offering includes activewear, underwear and socks, sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters or embellishers, as well as to retailers that sell to consumers through their physical stores and/or e-commerce platforms, and to global lifestyle brand companies.
Gildan owns and operates vertically integrated, large-scale manufacturing facilities which are primarily located in Central America, the Caribbean, North America, and Bangladesh. Gildan operates with a strong commitment to industry-leading labour, environmental and governance practices throughout its supply chain in accordance with its comprehensive ESG program embedded in the Company's long-term business strategy. More information about the Company and its ESG practices and initiatives can be found at www.gildancorp.com and www.genuineresponsibility.com, respectively.
|Investor inquiries:
Sophie Argiriou
Vice President, Investor Communications
(514) 343-8815
sargiriou@gildan.com
|Media inquiries:
Genevieve Gosselin
Director, Global Communications and Corporate Marketing
(514) 343-8814
ggosselin@gildan.com
