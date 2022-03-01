Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) Capitalizing on Strong Demand for Online Gambling

NEW YORK, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Playgon Games Inc. (TSX.V: DEAL) PLGNF today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire ("NNW"), one of 50+ trusted brands within the InvestorBrandNetwork ("IBN"), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities.

Almost everything in the online gaming market produces eye-popping numbers. Even pre-COVID, online gambling was accelerating at a brisk pace as ever more people discovered mobile apps and demand surged with the younger tech-savvy demographic. Enter the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and millions more people suddenly became familiar with remote gaming.

Operators were caught off guard by the tsunami of demand and continue to scramble to capture market share in the booming digital sector. As the technology continues to gain ground and more effectively recreate the casino experience, companies with innovative technologies and insight, such as Playgon Games Inc., are providing operators with a variety of new turnkey packages to capitalize on strong consumer demand

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The company provides a multitenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes live-dealer casino, eTable games and daily fantasy sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, Playgon products are ideal turnkey solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups and big database companies. For more information about the company, please visit www.Playgon.com .

