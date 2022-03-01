Elior North America Appoints Powerhouse Executive to Correctional Leadership Role

Charlotte, NC, March 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elior North America has announced Brittany Mayer-Schuler as the next president of Corrections within the company's Summit correctional segment, one of the nation's largest corrections-focused managed services providers, serving all sizes and types of correctional facilities. Mayer-Schuler, who currently serves as general counsel at Elior North America, will assume her new role on July 1, succeeding Marlin Sejnoha, the current president of Corrections, and will work alongside him in the coming months to ensure a smooth transition. Sejnoha will be transitioning into a strategic consulting role supporting Elior North America's Corrections segment.
"I am thrilled to officially join the Summit team," says Mayer-Schuler. "My grandfather was a law enforcement officer, and I have grown up with a strong appreciation and admiration for the correctional and law-enforcement industries. It's my greatest privilege to be moving into this position which perfectly marries my legal background with my passion for providing a meaningful dining experience for officers and inmates."
Mayer-Schuler will be working closely with Sejnoha and is looking forward to working with the Summit team to bring outstanding dining services to correctional officers and inmates. During her time at Elior North America over the last decade, Mayer-Schuler has worked directly with Summit's clients and teams and is well versed on the challenges and opportunities of the corrections sector. She is passionate about providing second chances to inmates and is looking forward to building upon the company's programs, including the "Pathways Training Program" where inmates are presented a unique opportunity to receive hands-on training in culinary skills, service, sanitation, general foodservice production, and coaching that gives them tools and confidence for successful re-entry into the workforce upon release.
"I'm grateful for Marlin's leadership and for his commitment to ensuring a smooth transition with Brittany as his successor," says Olivier Poirot, president and CEO of Elior North America. "Brittany has a true passion for the corrections business and a vision for the segment that will bring exciting development opportunities for our team members and growth to our business."
During her years of service with Elior North America, Mayer-Schuler has been responsible for developing various support functions and teams, including corporate legal, risk management, safety and crisis response tailor designed to support Elior North America and its family of companies. She has a bachelor's degree in Psychology and Sociology from the University of Minnesota and a Juris Doctor, manga cum laude, from Mitchell Hamline School of Law. She serves on a variety of counsels within Elior North America, including The Elior North America Executive Committee, the Diversity Equity and Inclusion Steering Council, the ENA Compliance Council, the Corporate Social Responsibility Council, and Elior's Governance Team. Additionally, she was recently recognized as a "Woman to Watch in Hospitality" in the Hospitality, Travel and Leisure Index by WiTHL.
Elior is dedicated to diversity and inclusion, and the company's leadership prides itself on creating opportunities for career mobility and promoting deserving individuals from within the company. Mayer-Schuler shares a similar passion for helping others find their career path and mentoring them to get to where they want to be.
To learn more about Summit, visit https://summitfoodservice.com/. For information on Elior North America, visit https://www.elior-na.com/.
###
About Summit
Summit Food Service is a Correctional Food and Commissary Services company. Our team creates experiences that promote positive behavior and safer facilities at more than 500 correctional facilities nationwide, including staff dining and special programs. We are small enough to care and big enough to make a difference. Learn more at www.summitfoodservice.com.
About Elior North America
Elior North America is a family of distinct hospitality companies with more than 50 years of industry experience and 15,000 team members united in our passion for food, service and excellence. We share an appetite for growth which drives all of us to continually reimagine our customers' experience. The company is part of the European contract catering firm Elior Group. Learn more at www.elior-na.com.
Attachments
Laura Rojo-Eddy Elior North America laura.rojo-eddy@elior-na.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.